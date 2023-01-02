Cayden Walton Named the 2022 New Mexico Mr. Football
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico Mr. Football award to Cayden Walton of Raton High School.
CAYDEN WALTON, RB/FS (RATON HIGH SCHOOL/2023)
After a remarkable high school career, Cayden Walton becomes the 17th member to join the New Mexico Mr. Football group. Walton finished with 7,971 career rushing yards and 98 total touchdowns.
The two-way player had an all-state season on both defense and offense this season for the Tigers. Raton reached the 2022 3A semifinals and finished with a 9-4 record.
Walton finished the 2022 season with 3,123 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns (41 total touchdowns; 2 receiving, 1 passing). On defense, Walton finished with 110 total tackles, 9 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries.
Dalton Trapp (Ruidoso) finished runner-up for the 2022 award. Other finalists were Aidan Armenta (La Cueva) and Evan Wysong (Cleveland).
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2021: Zach Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho High School: 1,553 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347 yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872 rushing yards, 352 receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.