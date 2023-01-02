NMPreps.com is happy to announce the winner of the 2022 New Mexico Mr. Football award to Cayden Walton of Raton High School.

After a remarkable high school career, Cayden Walton becomes the 17th member to join the New Mexico Mr. Football group. Walton finished with 7,971 career rushing yards and 98 total touchdowns.

The two-way player had an all-state season on both defense and offense this season for the Tigers. Raton reached the 2022 3A semifinals and finished with a 9-4 record.

Walton finished the 2022 season with 3,123 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns (41 total touchdowns; 2 receiving, 1 passing). On defense, Walton finished with 110 total tackles, 9 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries.

Dalton Trapp (Ruidoso) finished runner-up for the 2022 award. Other finalists were Aidan Armenta (La Cueva) and Evan Wysong (Cleveland).