2019 New Mexico Mr. Football
NMPreps.com and Rivals are proud to announce the winner of the 2019 New Mexico Mr. Footabll award to Dorian Lewis of Cleveland High School.
The Mr. Football award is given to the most valuable player in the state of New Mexico.
Voted on by New Mexicans - fans, top media outlets and premium members of NMPreps.com.
Dorian Lewis takes home the award after guiding the Cleveland Storm to the 2019 6A State Championship. Lewis currently received an offer from the University of New Mexico among other schools (view recruiting news here).
Lewis, runner up for the award last season, rushed for over 1,500 yards and over 26 touchdowns on the season, including over 500 and 9 touchdowns during the semifinals and state title game. Lewis becomes the third Cleveland Storm player to win the award of top football player in New Mexico.
PAST WINNERS
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, team went a perfect 13-0 to win state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushing).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.
Note: The award is voted on by coaches, media members in New Mexico, NMPreps premium members and NMPreps staff.