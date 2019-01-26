New Mexico's best high school football players for 2018 were recognized and voted on for the top award in the state of New Mexico. Voted on by New Mexicans - fans, top media outlets and premium members of NMPreps.com.



NMPreps.com and Rivals are proud to announce the winner of the 2018 New Mexico Mr. Footabll award to Cade Manzanares of Roswell High School. The Mr. Football award is given to the most valuable player in the state of New Mexico. Related: 2018 NMPreps.com's Award Winners

Manzanares Becomes The First. Wins 2018 Mr. Football

Roswell High School's Cade Manzanares who recently committed to Eastern New Mexico University, also held an offer from Black Hills State University, has become the first defensive player to take home the highest honor in New Mexico - Mr. Football. Well spoken, you can tell his influences have proven huge in the life of Cade Manzanares, when learning he'd be the first defensive player, "I'm extremely honored. I'm thankful to God, my family (especially my mom, dad, and uncle), friends and community." The linebacker for the 2018 5A State Champion, Roswell Coyotes, led the team in total tackles at 87 along with 10 sacks but the influences on the field led to winning the award. When NMPreps.com had the opportunity to see him play, it was evident teams had to prep a little extra for the 5-foot-11, 180 pound linebacker and if they didn't he would make them pay.

It would be his father and uncle who would put the football in his hands and it would later create the fire for the game. "I was 8-years old when my dad and uncle put me in football and it just sparked a love for the game" Cade would say about his first experience playing the game. His father, Joe Manzanares, who is his adopted father, said it was the love from his dad that would push him to becoming the player that we know today. "I could never re-pay him for for raising me". As mentioned the Coyotes would go 11-2 on the season and would achieve the ultimate title of winning the 2018 State Championship this season. "Winning the state championship is one of the most memorable moments of my life". Cade, who gave praise to his head coach would also like to state. "however, I can't let it be the highlight of my life". That head coach would be Jeff Lynn who won his first State Championship as a head coach. It was great playing for coach Lynn. "He taught me a lot of things that I'm going to take with me in the real word." Manzanares talked about the teams will, chemistry built and desire to win it all in 2018. "We had our share of bumps and bruises but it was our time and we were going to let the state know that it was our time." Cade Manzanares now joins a very select group of top players to play in New Mexico history. Congrats Cade and the Roswell Coyotes.

