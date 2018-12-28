QB Dalton Bowles 2019-Goddard HS Accounted for over 1,000-yards passing and nearly 2,000 yards rushing with 33 TDs in 2019

RB Dorian Lewis 2020-Cleveland HS Lewis was the most electric player in New Mexico this season. in 9-games he had 1,500-yards rushing and 20 TDs.

WR Jasia Reese 2019-Roswell HS Reese had 36 catches for 728 yards this season with 8 TDs as the Coyotes won the 2018 State Championship.

TE Alexes Aguilar 2019-Belen HS Aguilar was the top ranked TE this season and backed it with nearly 600 yards receiving and 7 TDs for the Eagles.

CO-OL Jed Edgar 2019-Manzano HS Edgar was one of the top ranked OL's in the state of New Mexico.

CO-OL Taylor Miterko 2019-Carlsbad HS The Oklahoma State commit was one of the most skilled players in the state for a OL.

K Dominic Camacho 2020-La Cueva HS Camacho helped the Bears to the 2018 State Championship. Led the state in FGs and went perfect on PATs. Had a 53 FG.

CO-DL Xavier Hernandez 2019-Roswell HS Regarded as one of the top DL this season and guided the Roswell Coyotes to the SC.

CO-DL Romeo Gbassagee 2020-Portales HS Numbers don't lie and Romeo led the state in sacks with 15 and also finished with 137 total tackles.

LB Cade Manzanares 2019-Roswell HS Manzanares is one of the top ranked players in the 2019 class. He finished with 87 TT, 2 FF, 1 FR and 10 sacks.

DB Blaine Smith 2019-La Cueva HS Smith finished with 48 total tackles and 5 INT this season.