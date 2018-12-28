Ticker
Football: NMPreps/Rivals 2018 New Mexico of the Year Award Winners

Dalton Bowles - Goddard HS
The annual NMPreps.com's/Rivals New Mexico Award Winners.

New Mexico High School Football

2018 New Mexico Mr. Football Winner

2018 All-New Mexico Team

2018 AWARD WINNERS - NEW MEXICO
POSITION PLAYER YEAR-SCHOOL NOTES

QB

Dalton Bowles

2019-Goddard HS

Accounted for over 1,000-yards passing and nearly 2,000 yards rushing with 33 TDs in 2019

RB

Dorian Lewis

2020-Cleveland HS

Lewis was the most electric player in New Mexico this season. in 9-games he had 1,500-yards rushing and 20 TDs.

WR

Jasia Reese

2019-Roswell HS

Reese had 36 catches for 728 yards this season with 8 TDs as the Coyotes won the 2018 State Championship.

TE

Alexes Aguilar

2019-Belen HS

Aguilar was the top ranked TE this season and backed it with nearly 600 yards receiving and 7 TDs for the Eagles.

CO-OL

Jed Edgar

2019-Manzano HS

Edgar was one of the top ranked OL's in the state of New Mexico.

CO-OL

Taylor Miterko

2019-Carlsbad HS

The Oklahoma State commit was one of the most skilled players in the state for a OL.

K

Dominic Camacho

2020-La Cueva HS

Camacho helped the Bears to the 2018 State Championship. Led the state in FGs and went perfect on PATs. Had a 53 FG.

CO-DL

Xavier Hernandez

2019-Roswell HS

Regarded as one of the top DL this season and guided the Roswell Coyotes to the SC.

CO-DL

Romeo Gbassagee

2020-Portales HS

Numbers don't lie and Romeo led the state in sacks with 15 and also finished with 137 total tackles.

LB

Cade Manzanares

2019-Roswell HS

Manzanares is one of the top ranked players in the 2019 class. He finished with 87 TT, 2 FF, 1 FR and 10 sacks.

DB

Blaine Smith

2019-La Cueva HS

Smith finished with 48 total tackles and 5 INT this season.

Coach

Jeff Lynn

Roswell HS

The Coyotes clean up on 2018 Awards and we cap off the year with head coach Jeff Lynn being named New Mexico Coach of the Year after leading the Coyotes to the State Championship.

