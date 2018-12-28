Football: NMPreps/Rivals 2018 New Mexico of the Year Award Winners
The annual NMPreps.com's/Rivals New Mexico Award Winners.
New Mexico High School Football
#nmpreps
Coming Soon
2018 New Mexico Mr. Football Winner
2018 All-New Mexico Team
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|YEAR-SCHOOL
|NOTES
|
QB
|
Dalton Bowles
|
2019-Goddard HS
|
Accounted for over 1,000-yards passing and nearly 2,000 yards rushing with 33 TDs in 2019
|
RB
|
Dorian Lewis
|
2020-Cleveland HS
|
Lewis was the most electric player in New Mexico this season. in 9-games he had 1,500-yards rushing and 20 TDs.
|
WR
|
Jasia Reese
|
2019-Roswell HS
|
Reese had 36 catches for 728 yards this season with 8 TDs as the Coyotes won the 2018 State Championship.
|
TE
|
Alexes Aguilar
|
2019-Belen HS
|
Aguilar was the top ranked TE this season and backed it with nearly 600 yards receiving and 7 TDs for the Eagles.
|
CO-OL
|
Jed Edgar
|
2019-Manzano HS
|
Edgar was one of the top ranked OL's in the state of New Mexico.
|
CO-OL
|
Taylor Miterko
|
2019-Carlsbad HS
|
The Oklahoma State commit was one of the most skilled players in the state for a OL.
|
K
|
Dominic Camacho
|
2020-La Cueva HS
|
Camacho helped the Bears to the 2018 State Championship. Led the state in FGs and went perfect on PATs. Had a 53 FG.
|
CO-DL
|
Xavier Hernandez
|
2019-Roswell HS
|
Regarded as one of the top DL this season and guided the Roswell Coyotes to the SC.
|
CO-DL
|
Romeo Gbassagee
|
2020-Portales HS
|
Numbers don't lie and Romeo led the state in sacks with 15 and also finished with 137 total tackles.
|
LB
|
Cade Manzanares
|
2019-Roswell HS
|
Manzanares is one of the top ranked players in the 2019 class. He finished with 87 TT, 2 FF, 1 FR and 10 sacks.
|
DB
|
Blaine Smith
|
2019-La Cueva HS
|
Smith finished with 48 total tackles and 5 INT this season.
|
Coach
|
Jeff Lynn
|
Roswell HS
|
The Coyotes clean up on 2018 Awards and we cap off the year with head coach Jeff Lynn being named New Mexico Coach of the Year after leading the Coyotes to the State Championship.
More
NMPreps200
Top Players by Grad Year
Top Players by Classification
Top Players by Position
Top Quarterbacks Top Running Backs