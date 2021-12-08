2021 New Mexico Mr. Football Award Winner
NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Football award. The candidate is nominated by coaches and media from New Mexico.
New Mexico Mr. Football is awarded to the most valuable player in the State of New Mexico. Voted on by New Mexicans - coaches, fans, media, and premium members of NMPreps.com.
ZACH VIGIL
Class: 2021
School: Rio Rancho High School (Rio Rancho, NM)
The Rio Rancho Rams running back joins two other Ram legends as he becomes the third player to win the top award. The other two are RB Josh Foley (2016) and QB Easton Bruere (2014).
Zach Vigil a vital piece to the Rio Rancho Rams football program for the last four years and especially during his senior season. Vigil rushed for 1553 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He also had three receiving touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Vigil committed to play football for the University of New Mexico and will join fellow Mr. Football award winner Luke Wysong (2020).
PAST WINNERS
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.