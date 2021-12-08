2021 New Mexico Mr. Football Award Winner

NMPreps.com and Rivals are happy to announce the winner of the 2021 New Mexico Mr. Football award. The candidate is nominated by coaches and media from New Mexico.

New Mexico Mr. Football is awarded to the most valuable player in the State of New Mexico. Voted on by New Mexicans - coaches, fans, media, and premium members of NMPreps.com.

The Rio Rancho Rams running back joins two other Ram legends as he becomes the third player to win the top award. The other two are RB Josh Foley (2016) and QB Easton Bruere (2014).

Zach Vigil a vital piece to the Rio Rancho Rams football program for the last four years and especially during his senior season. Vigil rushed for 1553 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He also had three receiving touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

Vigil committed to play football for the University of New Mexico and will join fellow Mr. Football award winner Luke Wysong (2020).