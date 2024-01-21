In a thrilling culmination of the high school football season, NMPreps, part of the Rivals brand, is excited to unveil the winner of the prestigious title of New Mexico Mr. Football for the 2023 season. The recipient of this esteemed award is none other than the electrifying two-way player, Demarcus Thompson, a standout defensive end and receiver for the Lovington Wildcats.

Demarcus Thompson, a senior at Lovington High School, has etched his name in the annals of New Mexico football history by becoming the second Lovington Wildcat to claim the New Mexico Mr. Football award. Jacob Jameson, a quarterback, was the first recipient in 2010.

Thompson's remarkable feat extends beyond his title as Mr. Football, as he also achieved two unprecedented feats. He becomes the first-ever receiver to win the award, adding another layer to his versatility. Additionally, Thompson joins an exclusive group as only the second defensive player to secure this honor. The other defensive award winner was linebacker Cade Manzanares from Roswell in 2018.

He also secured two additional accolades, being named the 2023 New Mexico Defensive End of the Year and the 2023 New Mexico Receiver of the Year.

Thompson's exceptional skills on both sides of the ball set him apart as one of the most versatile and dominant players in the state.