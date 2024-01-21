2023 New Mexico Mr. Football
In a thrilling culmination of the high school football season, NMPreps, part of the Rivals brand, is excited to unveil the winner of the prestigious title of New Mexico Mr. Football for the 2023 season. The recipient of this esteemed award is none other than the electrifying two-way player, Demarcus Thompson, a standout defensive end and receiver for the Lovington Wildcats.
Demarcus Thompson, a senior at Lovington High School, has etched his name in the annals of New Mexico football history by becoming the second Lovington Wildcat to claim the New Mexico Mr. Football award. Jacob Jameson, a quarterback, was the first recipient in 2010.
For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story
Thompson's remarkable feat extends beyond his title as Mr. Football, as he also achieved two unprecedented feats. He becomes the first-ever receiver to win the award, adding another layer to his versatility. Additionally, Thompson joins an exclusive group as only the second defensive player to secure this honor. The other defensive award winner was linebacker Cade Manzanares from Roswell in 2018.
He also secured two additional accolades, being named the 2023 New Mexico Defensive End of the Year and the 2023 New Mexico Receiver of the Year.
Thompson's exceptional skills on both sides of the ball set him apart as one of the most versatile and dominant players in the state.
Demarcus Thompson, DE/WR (2024), Lovington High School
As a defensive end, Thompson wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, accumulating an impressive stat line of 71 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and a staggering 37.5 tackles for loss (TFL) during the 2023 season. His disruptive presence in the backfield played a pivotal role in Lovington's triumphant journey to clinch the 4A state championship.
Thompson's impact wasn't confined to the defensive side, as he showcased his offensive prowess as a wide receiver. Amassing an impressive 1,179 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns, he proved to be a dynamic force, capable of changing the course of a game with his playmaking abilities.
The Lovington Wildcats, under Thompson's leadership, secured the 4A state championship, marking a historic achievement for the school's football program. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unmatched performance have left an indelible mark on the 2023 season and solidified his place as a New Mexico football legend.
Dyer is the 2023 Runner Up
While Thompson stands atop the podium as the 2023 New Mexico Mr. Football, the runner-up for the award is junior quarterback Cameron Dyer from the La Cueva High School Bears. Dyer's impressive performance positions him as an early preseason candidate for the 2024 award, as he aims to lead the Bears in defending their 2023 6A state championship. The future looks bright for these exceptional athletes who continue to define the excellence of New Mexico high school football.
For only $0.33 per day: Join NMPreps Today and Never Miss a Story
New Mexico Mr. Football Award Winners
2022: Cayden Walton, RB, Raton High School: 7,971 career rushing yards and 98 career rushing touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 3,123 rushing yards and 38 rushing touchdowns.
2021: Zachary Vigil, RB, Rio Rancho High School: 1,553 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.
2020: Luke Wysong, RB, Cleveland High School: 457 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in the short 3-game season.
2019: Dorian Lewis, RB, Cleveland High School: Rushed for 1,600 yards, 26 touchdowns.
2018: Cade Manzanares, LB, Roswell High School - 87 total tackles, 10 sacks, the team went a perfect 13-0 to win a state title.
2017: Gavin Hardison, QB, Hobbs High School - 5,347-yards passing and 59 touchdowns.
2016: Josh Foley, RB, Rio Rancho High School - 1,872-rushing yards, 352-receiving yards, and 35 total touchdowns (30 rushings).
2015: Gabe Ortega, QB, Cleveland High School - 3,398-yards and 34 touchdowns.
2014: Easton Breure, QB, Rio Rancho High School - 4,597-yards and 49 touchdowns.
2013: JJ Granados, RB, Las Cruces High School - 2,069-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2012: Adam Lucero, QB, Aztec High School - 3,423-yards and 36 touchdowns.
2011: Cole Guatsche, QB, Cleveland High School - 2,700-yards and 40 touchdowns.
2010: Jacob Jameson, QB, Lovington High School - 3,624-yards and 60 touchdowns.
2009: Ronnie Daniels, RB, La Cueva High School - 2,261-yards and 38 touchdowns.
2008: Dante Caro, RB, Las Cruces High School - 1,610-yards and 29 touchdowns.
2007: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,850-yards and 44 touchdowns.
2006: Landry Jones, QB, Artesia High School - 3,432-yards and 45 touchdowns.