In a thrilling culmination of the high school football season, NMPreps, part of the Rivals brand, is excited to unveil the six exceptional candidates vying for the prestigious title of New Mexico Mr. Football. This accolade, reserved for the top overall player in the state, has been a coveted honor since its inception in 2006. As the 18th member prepares to join this exclusive group of outstanding athletes, the anticipation builds to discover who will stand out among the exceptional talents.

Cameron Dyer - La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, NM) - 2025 - QB:

Fresh off earning the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year title last week, junior sensation Cameron Dyer is on a mission to further solidify his outstanding season. With accolades already including the 2023 Class 6A state championship, Dyer's remarkable performance has set the stage for his candidacy for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. In the recently concluded season, Dyer showcased his versatility and skill as a quarterback, amassing impressive statistics. He threw for a total of 2,402 yards, connecting for 23 passing touchdowns. Adding another dimension to his game, Dyer contributed significantly on the ground, tallying 1,359 rushing yards and an impressive 23 rushing touchdowns. As Dyer aims to add another feather to his cap with the New Mexico Mr. Football award, his stellar achievements on the field make him a formidable contender in this prestigious competition. The junior quarterback's impact goes beyond individual accolades, as he played a pivotal role in securing La Cueva's 2023 Class 6A state championship. The football community eagerly awaits the outcome of this closely contested race as Dyer seeks to etch his name among the elite in New Mexico high school football history.



Demarcus Thompson - Lovington High School (Lovington, NM) - 2024 - DE/WR:

Demarcus Thompson, a standout at Lovington High School, emerges as one of the foremost contenders for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. In a remarkable feat, he stands as one of the first candidates to secure two All-New Mexico Awards, earning recognition as the 2023 New Mexico Defensive End of the Year and the 2023 New Mexico Receiver of the Year. Thompson's impact on the field during the 2023 season was nothing short of extraordinary. As a defensive end, he accumulated a staggering stat line, boasting 71 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and an impressive 37.5 tackles for loss (TFL). His disruptive presence in the backfield created chaos for opposing offenses, playing a pivotal role in Lovington's triumphant journey to claim the 4A state championship. Beyond his defensive prowess, Thompson showcased versatility as a wide receiver, amassing an impressive stat line of 1,179 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2023 season. His exceptional skills on both ends of the field made him a standout performer throughout the season. Thompson's relentless pursuit of excellence and remarkable performance played a crucial role in guiding the Lovington Wildcats to clinch the 4A state championship, marking a historic achievement in the school's football history. As he enters the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award, Thompson's undeniable impact and multifaceted contributions make him a formidable candidate vying for this prestigious honor.



Nicolas Chavez - Santa Rosa High School (Santa Rosa, NM) - 2024 - RB/LB:

Nicolas Chavez, a force to be reckoned with from Santa Rosa High School, has firmly established himself as a standout contender in the quest for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. Notably, he is the proud recipient of the 2023 New Mexico Running Back of the Year, a testament to his exceptional skills and contributions on the field. Chavez's versatility shines through as one of the state's top two-way players, excelling both as a running back and a linebacker. His remarkable season includes an impressive total of 164 tackles as a linebacker, showcasing his defensive prowess. Santa Rosa's successful campaign, culminating in a 10-2 overall record and a flawless 3-0 district record with a secured district championship, is a testament to Chavez's impactful presence on the team. Consistency defines Chavez's performances, as he surpassed the 100-yard mark in an impressive 11 out of the 12 games played during the season. One standout moment that underscored his exceptional skill and determination occurred on September 29th against Estancia, where Chavez amassed a staggering 309 rushing yards and contributed three touchdowns. As Chavez enters the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award, his well-rounded contributions, both as a dominant linebacker and an explosive running back, position him as a formidable candidate. The football community eagerly awaits the outcome, recognizing Chavez's exceptional skill set and his significant role in Santa Rosa High School's successful season.



Nye Estrada - Artesia High School (Artesia, NM) - 2024 - QB:

Nye Estrada, the dynamic quarterback from Artesia High School, has made a resounding impact in the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. Guiding the Bulldogs to another state-leading state championship, Estrada's exceptional leadership and on-field prowess have captured the attention of football enthusiasts. In a season marked by success, Estrada completed an outstanding campaign, finishing with 2,417 passing yards and an impressive 29 passing touchdowns. His ability to lead the team with precision and strategic playmaking was evident as the Bulldogs concluded the season with a remarkable 12-1 overall record, ultimately securing the coveted Class 5A state championship. Estrada's contributions extend beyond individual statistics, as his leadership played a pivotal role in Artesia's triumphant season. The quarterback's strategic decision-making and adept passing skills were instrumental in clinching the state championship, further solidifying his candidacy for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. As the anticipation builds for the announcement of the winner, Nye Estrada stands as a strong contender, his exceptional season and leadership qualities making a lasting impact on Artesia High School's football legacy. The race for the prestigious title is undoubtedly intensified by the dynamic presence of this talented quarterback in the lineup of outstanding candidates.



Stratton Shufelt - Cleveland High School (Rio Rancho, NM) - 2024 - LB:

Stratton Shufelt, a standout linebacker from Cleveland High School, emerges as a prominent figure in the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. With an impressive track record, Shufelt has secured the New Mexico Linebacker of the Year award three times, attesting to his consistent excellence on the football field. Shufelt's stellar performance during the 2023 season exemplifies his prowess as a linebacker. Named to the first team all-state for the fourth consecutive year, Shufelt's impact is evident in his remarkable statistics. With over 50 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss (TFL), and 3.5 sacks, he played a pivotal role in leading the Cleveland Storm to the 2023 state championship game in Class 6A. His resilience and skill were key components of the team's success. The linebacker's influence extends beyond state lines, garnering attention from several major Division-I programs. Shufelt's remarkable success on the field has translated into 13 offers, including prestigious institutions such as Colorado, Arkansas State, Washington State, and in-state schools UNM and NMSU. His recognition at the collegiate level further underscores the impact he has made in the world of football. As Shufelt enters the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award, his consistent excellence, leadership, and recognition at the collegiate level position him as a formidable candidate. The football community eagerly awaits the outcome as Shufelt aims to add another accolade to his impressive football journey.



Wyatt Gomez - Lovington High School (Lovington, NM) - 2024 - QB:

Wyatt Gomez, the formidable quarterback from Lovington High School, stands as a standout contender for the New Mexico Mr. Football award. As the winner of the 2023 New Mexico Quarterback of the Year, Gomez's exceptional talent and leadership played a pivotal role in the Wildcats' triumphant journey to clinch the 2023 4A New Mexico high school football state championship. Gomez's remarkable season statistics speak volumes about his skill as a quarterback. Amassing an impressive 3,678 passing yards and delivering an astounding 51 passing touchdowns, he showcased unparalleled proficiency on the field. In the state championship showdown against Portales, Gomez further highlighted his prowess, throwing for 384 yards and delivering six touchdowns. One of the standout performances of the season occurred on October 13th, when Gomez led the team with an extraordinary 463 passing yards and six touchdowns, securing a remarkable victory. The Wildcats concluded the season with a commendable 10-3 overall record, a testament to Gomez's impact as a leader and playmaker. As Wyatt Gomez enters the race for the New Mexico Mr. Football award, his accolades and outstanding performances position him as a formidable candidate. The anticipation builds as football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this closely contested race, recognizing Gomez's pivotal role in Lovington High School's successful football season.



Voting Process

Now, as the spotlight shines on these exceptional athletes, the race for the title intensifies. NMPreps has implemented a three-tiered voting system, allowing NMPreps Staff, Media, and Premium Members to cast their votes. Premium Members will have a 7-day window to contribute to the decision-making process, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday, January 21st. The anticipation builds as these outstanding players await the crowning of the 18th member to join the exclusive fraternity of New Mexico Mr. Football.





Past Winners