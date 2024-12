Each week, publisher Joshua Grine releases his Pit Stop: New Mexico High School Basketball Bracketology, formerly known as Road to the PIT—until that name was taken from us by someone else. Regardless, this weekly feature provides updated projections of the 16 teams that would qualify for the state tournament. These predictions are based on records, district finishes, polls, rankings, and head-to-head matchups. Stay tuned for the latest insights into the tournament landscape!