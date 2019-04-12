Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 07:56:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Football: 2019 Over/Under Numbers

Ammktkivumjnrdijyvxq
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's over/under numbers for the 2019 New Mexico High School football season.

#nmpreps

Related: Top 200 Players for 2019 | 6A Preseason Playoff Predictions | 6A Preseason Rankings | 5A Preseason Rankings

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}