NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year 10 Finalists

Football: 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year 10 Finalists
The 10 finalists for the NMPreps 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award have been announced. #nmpreps
Candidates
Cayden Walton, Raton - Vote Now
Jeston Webskowski, Clovis - Vote Now
Joey Reza, Deming - Vote Now
Jake Barrera, Artesia - Vote Now
Luke Padilla, Capital - Vote Now
Macen Alley, Farmington - Vote Now
Ricardo Chavez, Santa Rosa - Vote Now
Slayd Campos, Cibola - Vote Now
Sean Hays, Alamogordo - Vote Now
Terrell Hocker, Grants - Vote Now