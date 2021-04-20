NMPreps - Football: 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year 10 Finalists

The 10 finalists for the NMPreps 2020 New Mexico Running Back of the Year award have been announced. #nmpreps

Candidates

Cayden Walton, Raton

Jeston Webskowski, Clovis

Joey Reza, Deming

Jake Barrera, Artesia

Luke Padilla, Capital

Macen Alley, Farmington

Ricardo Chavez, Santa Rosa

Slayd Campos, Cibola

Sean Hays, Alamogordo

Terrell Hocker, Grants