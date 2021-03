We take a look at the top bowl games to watch during week 5 of the New Mexico high school football season. We compare the bowl games to their week 5 ranking. #nmpreps

GAMES AT UNM (April 1st - 3rd)

6A - #1 Cleveland (3-0) vs #2 Las Cruces (3-0)

5A - #1 Farmington (4-0) vs #2 Mayfield (2-1)

4A - #2 Lovington (3-1) vs #4 Bloomfield (2-2)

3A - #1 Socorro (3-0) vs #3 Dexter (3-1)

2A - #1 Eunice (4-0) vs #2 Texico (4-0)

