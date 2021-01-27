NMPreps - Football Recruiting News: 45 Players with Offers, 19 committed

Football Recruiting News: 45 Players with Offers, 19 committed
NMPreps.com tracks all the offers and recruiting news in New Mexico high school football. The 2021 class currently has 45-players that hold an offer in what is a successful recruiting season for the state.
2021 RECRUITING CLASS
Aaron Deller
St. Pius X School
Offers: Eastern New Mexico, South Dakota Mines
COMMITTED: ST. AMBROSE (DAVENPORT, IA)
Adrian Dominguez
Bernalillo High School
Offers: Fort Lewis College (CO)
Alex Tramwell
Lovington High School
Offers: McMurray State, Hardin-Simmons
COMMITTED: HARDIN-SIMMONS (ABILENE, TX)
