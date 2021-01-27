NMPreps - Football Recruiting News: 45 Players with Offers, 19 committed

NMPreps.com tracks all the offers and recruiting news in New Mexico high school football. The 2021 class currently has 45-players that hold an offer in what is a successful recruiting season for the state.

2021 RECRUITING CLASS

Aaron Deller

St. Pius X School

Offers: Eastern New Mexico, South Dakota Mines

COMMITTED: ST. AMBROSE (DAVENPORT, IA)

Adrian Dominguez

Bernalillo High School

Offers: Fort Lewis College (CO)

Alex Tramwell

Lovington High School

Offers: McMurray State, Hardin-Simmons

COMMITTED: HARDIN-SIMMONS (ABILENE, TX)

