Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-22 09:50:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Football: Rivalry Games at their finest in 2018

Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

Today, we continue looking at the 2018 New Mexico High School football schedules.

Related: Over/Under How many games does your team win in 2018?

Ghunrko6pgkiz4p2tjkw

Before you hit the reply button (and also after you hit the reply button) remember that we are looking at rivalry games that will be at their finest. This is not all-time top rivalry games in New Mexico.

We took into account the teams way too early rankings, key players returning, and also some feedback from our trusted posters.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}