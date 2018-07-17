Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 09:59:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Football: Top Quarterback-Wide Receiver Combos

Dlylkadejmni4qzyydvi
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's list of QB-WR combinations to watch during the 2018 New Mexico High School football season

Related: NMPreps.com's 2018 Preseason Home

We go into each season with a list of quarterbacks that want to target a certain wide receiver(s), we all know which ones to watch, yet the duo connect anyway!

Today, we look at that special group of players to watch this season.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}