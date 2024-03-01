Friday District Championships: Five Must-Watch Girls Basketball Games
As the excitement of high school basketball reaches its peak, Friday brings forth thrilling matchups in various district championships across New Mexico. Here are five must-watch games:
Previews & Predictions
Organ Mountain Knights (19-7) vs. Mayfield Trojans (22-4)
In a showdown of Lsa Cruces schools, the Organ Mountain Knights clash with the Mayfield Trojans for the third time this season. Having split their season series, with Mayfield narrowly edging out a 37-36 victory just a week ago, this game promises intense competition. Keep an eye on star players Jazlene Ruiz of Mayfield and Caitlin Turnbow of Organ Mountain as they lead their teams into battle. (Classification: 5A) Prediction: Mayfield wins 41-38.
Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-7) vs. Farmington Scorpions (23-3)
The Eldorado Golden Eagles collide with the Farmington Scorpions in the District 2-5A championship game. Fresh off a crucial win against their rival La Cueva, the Golden Eagles aim to carry their momentum forward. With both teams having split their season series, the matchup presents a showcase of talent. All eyes will be on standout players Bella Hines of Eldorado and Kapiolani Anitielu of Farmington as they vie for victory. Hines leads the state in scoring with an impressive 34 points per game, while Anitielu averages 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. (Classification: 5A) Prediction: Eldorado upsets in win, 62-61.
Lovington Wildcats (17-11) vs. Artesia Bulldogs (19-6)
At 5:30 PM, the Lovington Wildcats square off against the Artesia Bulldogs for the District 4-4A tournament championship. As the top seed in the tournament, the Artesia Bulldogs are determined to defend their home court at the Bulldog Pit. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: Artesia wins, 40-36.
Valencia Jaguars (18-10) vs. St. Pius X Sartans (22-3)
Traveling to Albuquerque, the Valencia Jaguars face the St. Pius X Sartans for the District 5-4A tournament championship. Although St. Pius X claimed both games of the season series by 9-point margins, the Jaguars are riding the wave of momentum from their recent performances. Key players, both next level talent, to watch include Jadyn Montoya for Valencia and Alyssa Maes for St. Pius X. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: St. Pius X wins, 45-40.
Gallup Bengals (21-7) vs. Kirtland Central Broncos (24-3)
In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the Gallup Bengals collide with the Kirtland Central Broncos for the fourth time this season. With Kirtland Central holding a 2-1 advantage in the regular season series, including two convincing victories (78-45 and 60-44) . Although Gallup managed to secure a narrow 57-56 win at home, Kirtland Central enters the game as a formidable opponent. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: Kirtland Central wins 70-60.
Friday Schedule:
Alamo Navajo at Corona, 6pm
Eldorado at Farmington, 6pm
Estancia at Menaul, 6pm
Eunice at Tatum, 6pm
Fort Sumner at Logan, 6pm
Gallup at Kirtland Central, 6pm
Gateway Christian at Dora, 6pm
Hatch Valley at Socorro, 6pm
Lordsburg at Tularosa, 6pm
Los Alamos at Pojoaque Valley, 6pm
Lovington at Artesia, 5:30
Organ Mountain at Mayfield, 6pm
Penasco at Mesa Vista, 7pm
Quemado at Cliff, 6pm
Rio Rancho at Volcano Vista, 7pm
Ruidoso at Tucumcari, 6pm
Sandia Prep at Cuba, 6pm
Santa Fe Indian at Robertson, 7pm
Silver at Deming, 6pm
Springer at Roy/Mosquero, 7pm
Texico at Pecos, 6pm
Valencia at St. Pius X, 6pm
Top Player Performances from Week 14
Wednesday: On Wednesday, in the District 5-4A tournament, the Valencia Jaguars secured a 68-56 victory over the Highland Hornets. Star guard Jaden Montoya showcased an outstanding performance, leading the Jaguars with 32 points. Jayden Montgomery contributed 14 points, while Francesca Otero added 11 points to seal the win. With this victory, the Jaguars advance to the District tournament championship where they will face off against the St. Pius X Sartans.
Wednesday: On Wednesday, in the District 3-5A tournament, the Las Cruces teams clashed, with the Mayfield Trojans emerging victorious with a 42-27 win over the Las Cruces Bulldawgs. Bethzy Quinones (2025) led the Bulldawgs in the loss with 6 points and 5 rebounds, while Aaliyah Morales (2024) contributed 5 points and 4 assists. For the Trojans, Jaylene Ruiz showcased an impressive performance with 14 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds, along with 3 steals and a block. Additionally, junior Lorrina Viarrael tallied 9 points and 5 rebounds, while sophomore Selena Castro scored 8 points and secured 5 rebounds, contributing to Mayfield's victory.
Scores: Thursday, February 1st
Albuquerque 33, Santa Fe 29 - F
Carlsbad 35, Clovis 33 - F
Eldorado 62, La Cueva 59 - F
Eunice 64, Jal 40 - F
Hope Christian 45, Valley 34 - F
Jemez Valley 61, Coronado 25 - F
Legacy Academy 34, Evangel Christian 30 - F
Los Alamos 51, Espanola Valley 40 - F
Los Lunas 51, Rio Grande 30 - F
Lovington 50, Portales 46 - F
Navajo Prep 57, Zuni 38 - F
Penasco 45, Questa 34 - F
Springer 50, Des Moines 47 - F