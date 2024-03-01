As the excitement of high school basketball reaches its peak, Friday brings forth thrilling matchups in various district championships across New Mexico. Here are five must-watch games:

Organ Mountain Knights (19-7) vs. Mayfield Trojans (22-4)

In a showdown of Lsa Cruces schools, the Organ Mountain Knights clash with the Mayfield Trojans for the third time this season. Having split their season series, with Mayfield narrowly edging out a 37-36 victory just a week ago, this game promises intense competition. Keep an eye on star players Jazlene Ruiz of Mayfield and Caitlin Turnbow of Organ Mountain as they lead their teams into battle. (Classification: 5A) Prediction: Mayfield wins 41-38.

Eldorado Golden Eagles (20-7) vs. Farmington Scorpions (23-3)

The Eldorado Golden Eagles collide with the Farmington Scorpions in the District 2-5A championship game. Fresh off a crucial win against their rival La Cueva, the Golden Eagles aim to carry their momentum forward. With both teams having split their season series, the matchup presents a showcase of talent. All eyes will be on standout players Bella Hines of Eldorado and Kapiolani Anitielu of Farmington as they vie for victory. Hines leads the state in scoring with an impressive 34 points per game, while Anitielu averages 17.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. (Classification: 5A) Prediction: Eldorado upsets in win, 62-61.

Lovington Wildcats (17-11) vs. Artesia Bulldogs (19-6)

At 5:30 PM, the Lovington Wildcats square off against the Artesia Bulldogs for the District 4-4A tournament championship. As the top seed in the tournament, the Artesia Bulldogs are determined to defend their home court at the Bulldog Pit. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: Artesia wins, 40-36.

Valencia Jaguars (18-10) vs. St. Pius X Sartans (22-3)

Traveling to Albuquerque, the Valencia Jaguars face the St. Pius X Sartans for the District 5-4A tournament championship. Although St. Pius X claimed both games of the season series by 9-point margins, the Jaguars are riding the wave of momentum from their recent performances. Key players, both next level talent, to watch include Jadyn Montoya for Valencia and Alyssa Maes for St. Pius X. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: St. Pius X wins, 45-40.

Gallup Bengals (21-7) vs. Kirtland Central Broncos (24-3)

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the Gallup Bengals collide with the Kirtland Central Broncos for the fourth time this season. With Kirtland Central holding a 2-1 advantage in the regular season series, including two convincing victories (78-45 and 60-44) . Although Gallup managed to secure a narrow 57-56 win at home, Kirtland Central enters the game as a formidable opponent. (Classification: 4A) Prediction: Kirtland Central wins 70-60.

Friday Schedule:

Alamo Navajo at Corona, 6pm

Eldorado at Farmington, 6pm

Estancia at Menaul, 6pm

Eunice at Tatum, 6pm

Fort Sumner at Logan, 6pm

Gallup at Kirtland Central, 6pm

Gateway Christian at Dora, 6pm

Hatch Valley at Socorro, 6pm

Lordsburg at Tularosa, 6pm

Los Alamos at Pojoaque Valley, 6pm

Lovington at Artesia, 5:30

Organ Mountain at Mayfield, 6pm

Penasco at Mesa Vista, 7pm

Quemado at Cliff, 6pm

Rio Rancho at Volcano Vista, 7pm

Ruidoso at Tucumcari, 6pm

Sandia Prep at Cuba, 6pm

Santa Fe Indian at Robertson, 7pm

Silver at Deming, 6pm

Springer at Roy/Mosquero, 7pm

Texico at Pecos, 6pm

Valencia at St. Pius X, 6pm