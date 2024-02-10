It was a big night in New Mexico high school basketball as players and coaches left their mark on the court. Highlights included a new career points leader emerging in Albuquerque public schools, a coach achieving a remarkable milestone of 500 wins, and a highly anticipated top-three battle in 4A basketball. From standout performances to milestone achievements, Friday night showcased the best of high school basketball in New Mexico. Don't forget to send in your stats to publisher Joshua Grine by text at 505-414-4313 and get recognized on the Rivals brand!

Girls Basketball

In District 1-5A action, Bella Hines scored an impressive 38 points in Eldorado's triumph over Piedra Vista. Notably, Hines achieved the remarkable feat of becoming the all-time Albuquerque Public Schools career points leader, accumulating 2,110 points, and she's only a junior. Joe Carpenter reached a significant milestone, earning his 500th career win as Hobbs secured a dominant 58-22 victory over Carlsbad in district 4-5A play. Siena Flores contributed 12 points, while Tessa Jaramillo added 11 points for the Los Lunas Tigers (14-8, 5-1 district 5-5A) in their 47-34 victory over Manzano (6-15, 1-5A district 5-5A). Zaria Gomez led Manzano's efforts with 16 points in the loss. In district 3-5A action, Alamogordo pulled off an upset victory over Centennial with a final score of 39-34. Abby Vasquez contributed 12 points, while Teeya Gordon added 11 points and 8 rebounds for Alamogordo.

Boys Basketball

Scorpions Sting Matadors, and Bulldawgs Dominate Trojans: 5A Basketball Rundown In a night of thrilling matchups on the 5A basketball court, the action was fierce as teams battled for supremacy. The Farmington Scorpions emerged victorious with a 66-55 win over the Sandia Matadors in District 2-5A action, showcasing their resilience and determination. Meanwhile, the Alamogordo Tigers roared to a 53-48 victory over the Centennial Hawks in District 3-5A, leaving their opponents struggling to keep up. Alamogordo secured a victory over Centennial with Damiran Smith and Kai Bickham leading the charge, each contributing 14 points. Jason Warren also made a significant impact with 13 points in the win. Over in District 3-5A, the Las Cruces Bulldawgs unleashed their dominance with a commanding 73-46 win over the Mayfield Trojans, asserting their place at the top of the standings. The Organ Mountain Knights proved their mettle with an impressive 81-0 triumph over the Gadsden Panthers in another District 3-5A showdown, leaving their opponents stunned and searching for answers. In a nail-biting clash, the Carlsbad Cavemen edged out a narrow 40-39 victory over Hobbs in District 4-5A, showcasing their grit and determination in a hard-fought battle. And in an intense showdown, the Clovis Wildcats "Outfox" Roswell Coyotes, 53-47 in District 4-5A action, demonstrating their resilience and skill on the court.



4A Rundown: Artesia Bulldogs "Howl" Past Goddard Rockets, 69-26 Espanola Valley Sundevils "Eclipse" Pojoaque Valley Elks, 58-57 Hope Christian Huskies "Fetch" a Win Against Bernalillo Spartans, 79-58 Lovington Wildcats "Pounce" on Portales Rams, 63-53 Shiprock Chieftains "Outroar" Aztec Tigers, 65-61 District 6-4A On Friday night, in a highly anticipated matchup between the top three ranked teams, Valley emerged victorious on the road, improving their record to 18-5 overall and 4-1 in district 6-4A with a 63-56 win. Julian Chavez led the charge for the Vikings with an impressive 19-point performance, while Diego Miscles-Rivera contributed 16 points on a near-perfect shooting night (5 of 7). Tyler Kozlowski added 13 points to seal the victory for Valley. Despite the loss, the Albuquerque Academy trio of Dillon McCleskey, Joe Jack, and Justin Mask put up a strong fight, scoring 20 points, 17 points, and 14 points respectively for the Chargers, who now hold a 17-4 overall record and 3-2 district 6-4A.

District 5-4A On Friday night, the St. Pius X Sartans showcased their prowess with a commanding 77-63 victory at home over Belen, improving their record to 12-9 overall and 4-1 in district 5-4A. Leading the charge for the Sartans were Mason Montoya with 14 points and Jason Montoya with an impressive 29 points. With this loss, Belen's record dropped to 8-14 overall and 1-4 in district 5-4A. Alan Moreno contributed 18 points, Damian Avila added 12 points, and Jasode Harris with 15 points for the Eagles in their effort. Grants Pirates protect the Port with a 60-50 win over Valencia.

3A Basketball Santa Fe Indian Braves "Trailblaze" Past West Las Vegas Dons, 65-57. St. Michael's Horsemen "Gallop" to Victory Over Raton Tigers, 70-40 Ruidoso Warriors "Conquer" Dexter Demons, 72-54



2A Basketball The Hagerman Bobcats pounced on the Tatum Coyotes, clawing their way to a 78-66 victory under the moonlit sky. The Santa Rosa Lions roared with pride as they hunted down the Clayton Yellowjackets, leaving their stingers behind in an 82-54 triumph. The Eunice Cardinals soared high above the Loving Falcons, swooping in for a dominant 93-41 victory, leaving feathers ruffled in their wake. The Rehoboth Christian Lynx stealthily stalked the Laguna-Acoma Hawks, swooping down for a 76-34 win, leaving their opponents feeling grounded. The Texico Wolverines prowled the court, sinking their teeth into the Pecos Panthers in a 68-54 showdown, asserting their dominance in the jungle of basketball. Friday Night: In Texico's 68-54 victory over Pecos, junior Alex Fuentes contributed 12 points, while senior Cade Figg added 14 points to the scoreboard. With this win, Texico improved to 11-10 overall and maintained a flawless 2-0 record in District 6-2A. On the opposing side, junior Adrian Quintana led Pecos with 19 points, supported by senior Joshua Gonzales, who contributed 11 points. Despite their efforts, Pecos fell to 14-8 overall and 1-1 in district 6-2A.