Gallup Bengals Aim for Redemption in 2024: Eyeing a Fresh Start in 3A
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 1-9 overall, 0-3 district
Playoffs: Missed
Points Scored: 42
Points Given Up: 515
Streak into 2024: 3-game losing streak
2023 Recap: There isn't much positive to say about the Gallup Bengals' 2023 season, as they finished with a 1-9 overall record. However, they did manage to snap a 16-game losing streak by defeating Shiprock 30-6. The Bengals struggled throughout the season, losing their first six games and only managing to get on the scoreboard in their third game, a 59-6 loss to Miyamura. Other notable losses included Moriarty (50-0), Grants (56-0), Taos (55-0), Espanola Valley (58-0), and Socorro (57-6). After their lone win over Shiprock, the Bengals went winless and scoreless in their final three district games, losing to Aztec (54-0), Kirtland Central (54-0), and Bloomfield (66-0).
Offense/Defense Outlook & Players to Watch
