2023 Recap: There isn't much positive to say about the Gallup Bengals' 2023 season, as they finished with a 1-9 overall record. However, they did manage to snap a 16-game losing streak by defeating Shiprock 30-6. The Bengals struggled throughout the season, losing their first six games and only managing to get on the scoreboard in their third game, a 59-6 loss to Miyamura. Other notable losses included Moriarty (50-0), Grants (56-0), Taos (55-0), Espanola Valley (58-0), and Socorro (57-6). After their lone win over Shiprock, the Bengals went winless and scoreless in their final three district games, losing to Aztec (54-0), Kirtland Central (54-0), and Bloomfield (66-0).