Here’s a quick recap of the district standings and district races in CLASS 4A.

DISTRICT 1-4A

Kirtland Central hasn’t clinched the district title yet, but they do have the two game advantage and sweep of Gallup. Other than Gallup, everyone else is eliminated from a share of first place. That being said, second place isn’t completely a sealed deal either with Shiprock having a chance at second place. Granted everyone will need help to get there and that includes Gallup losing, but it’s not impossible.

Continue Reading