New Mexico high school girls basketball schedule and games to watch. #nmpreps

Tuesday, April 6th

Alamogordo (0-2) at Deming (0-1)

Belen (2-1) at Los Alamos (0-3)

Centennial (1-0) at Mayfield (2-0)

Clayton (0-0) at Roy (1-0)

Clovis (1-1) at Texico (0-0)

