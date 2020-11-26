NMPreps - Girls Basketball: New Mexico High School Basketball's Top 50 Players

NMPreps.com's list of the top 50 New Mexico high school basketball players for the 2021 season. #nmpreps50 #nmpreps

40 PLAYERS NAMED SO FAR....

Monique Jackson, 2021 (West Mesa High School): One of the more confident three point shooters in the state. Jackson has serious range, think a step or two off the HS three point line. She is very sound with the ball in her hands and will...continue reading here.

Portales Duo Should Win a Title

St. Pius and Grants Point Guards Hit the List as District Foes

View the Other 35 Names Previously Released