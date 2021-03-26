NMPreps - Girls Basketball: Official 2021 Preseason All-New Mexico Team

(FREE) NMPreps.com's All-New Mexico team for the 2021 basketball season. The list was voted on and nominations received after the 2020 season.

Natalie Jojola, 2021 (Los Lunas High School) Scoop: Jojola is one of the top five players in the state of New Mexico, a fearless defender and a knock it down from well beyond the three-point line. The Tigers looking for their third straight championship.

Viane Cumber, 2021 (Sandia High School) Scoop: Cumber, a University of New Mexico commit, returns for her senior season after averaging a double-double as a junior (23 points and 11 rebounds per game). Cumber is a must-see player and could take the Lady Matadors back into the Final Four.. or more.

Jaelyn Bates, 2022 (Volcano Vista High School) Scoop: Will be a four-year starter for the Hawks when it's all said and done. Bates is one of the top guards in the state of New Mexico, she's coming off a 16 ppg season and only improving.

Natalia Chavez, 2022 (Volcano Vista High School) Scoop: Natalia Chavez was the most outstanding players I seen at the 5A state basketball tournament. Length, size and a high IQ on the court. She has forward size but guard skills which allows her to play all over. Led the Hawks in scoring last season with 18 ppg behind a 26-3 overall record.

Wisdom Anthony, 2023 (Hobbs High School) After she graduates Wisdom Anthony will place her name among the best ever in New Mexico. A starter since 8th grade Anthony continues to excel and has led the Lady Eagles to two state championships (2018, 2020) and a runner up (2019).

Cailee Crawford, 2021 (Highland High School) One of the most talented players in the 2021 class is Crawford, a 6-foot-1 point-forward that has smooth handles, a jumper and the ability to take over. When she wants to take over a game, she can.

Lanae Billy, 2022 (Piedra Vista High School) Already a four year varsity starter, Billy is looking to keep the Piedra Vista Panthers at the top of 5A basketball. She averaged 16 points per game last season.

Kiiyani Anitielu, 2022 (Farmington High School) Some consider her the best shooter in the state of New Mexico and she backs it up dropping 22 points per game as sophomore last season for the Scorpions.

Juliana Aragon, 2022 (Bernalillo High School) Part of a really talented class, Aragon continues to excel and led the Spartans to the Elite Eight last season. She averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore.

Hailey Martin, 2021 (Navajo Prep School) She guided her squad to a state championship and was named to several post season awards. Martin will look to repeat as state champions and looking at Miss Basketball nomination.

Skyyla Guck, 2021 (Cobre High School) We've had the watch on Guck for a pair of years now. The shooting guard went for 24 points per game last season for the Cobre Indians.

Hermanie Dominiguez, 2022 (Deming High School) Likely the biggest secret and most underrated prospect heading into the season is Dominiguez. We seen her in Artesia last season and clearly one of the top players in the state. She helped guide Deming to an 18-11 record and state tournament bid.

Larissa Laborin, 2022 (Centennial High School) 5-foot-9 guard that is consider one of the top in the state of New Mexico. Helped the Hawks to a 27-5 record and Elite Eight showing last season.

Feelena Candalaria, 2021 (Los Lunas High School) Arguably the best post player in the state of New Mexico, Candalaria is a walking double-double. A D1 talent that has plenty of upside and looking to help the Tigers to another state championship.

Riley Clavel, 2021 (Roy High School) Part of the 20 points per game group last season, Clavel will look to again lead the way for the Roy/Mosquero team.



