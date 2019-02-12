Girls: District Watch Overview - 5A Basketball
NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty gives a quick recap and view of 5A basketball.
DISTRICT 1-5A
Volcano Vista only legitimately has Rio Rancho to worry about. Rio Rancho has the edge on Cleveland for second place but Cleveland can force a tie with a win granted they only split between each other and lose to Volcano Vista. Atrisco still has a shot at third place.
Current Standings (8 games total)
Volcano Vista - 5-0 district; 17-4 overall
Rio Rancho - 3-1; 13-9
Cleveland - 2-3; 15-8
Atrisco Heritage - 2-3; 6-15
Cibola - 0-5; 4-17
Key Games Left
2/20 – Volcano Vista at Rio Rancho
2/22 – Rio Rancho at Cleveland
All-District Watch
Natalia Chavez – Volcano Vista
J......