basketball

Girls: District Watch Overview - 5A Basketball

Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps

NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty gives a quick recap and view of 5A basketball.

DISTRICT 1-5A

Volcano Vista only legitimately has Rio Rancho to worry about. Rio Rancho has the edge on Cleveland for second place but Cleveland can force a tie with a win granted they only split between each other and lose to Volcano Vista. Atrisco still has a shot at third place.

Current Standings (8 games total)

Volcano Vista - 5-0 district; 17-4 overall

Rio Rancho - 3-1; 13-9

Cleveland - 2-3; 15-8

Atrisco Heritage - 2-3; 6-15

Cibola - 0-5; 4-17

Key Games Left

2/20 – Volcano Vista at Rio Rancho

2/22 – Rio Rancho at Cleveland

All-District Watch

Natalia Chavez – Volcano Vista

