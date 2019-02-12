DISTRICT 1-5A

Volcano Vista only legitimately has Rio Rancho to worry about. Rio Rancho has the edge on Cleveland for second place but Cleveland can force a tie with a win granted they only split between each other and lose to Volcano Vista. Atrisco still has a shot at third place.

Current Standings (8 games total)

Volcano Vista - 5-0 district; 17-4 overall

Rio Rancho - 3-1; 13-9

Cleveland - 2-3; 15-8

Atrisco Heritage - 2-3; 6-15

Cibola - 0-5; 4-17

Key Games Left

2/20 – Volcano Vista at Rio Rancho

2/22 – Rio Rancho at Cleveland

All-District Watch

Natalia Chavez – Volcano Vista

J......

