{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 04:54:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Girls: Heat Check. Week 9 Review

Chantz Atcitty
NMPreps Hoops

NMPreps.com's Chantz Atcitty breaksdown the week that was week nine in New Mexico High School basketball.

NOTABLE RESULTS

Class 5A

Piedra Vista def. West Mesa, 68-55

Volcano Vista def. Cleveland, 46-40

Farmington def. La Cueva, 63-58

Albuquerque def. Capital, 69-56

Class 4A

Read Here

Class 3A

Read Here

Class 2A

Read Here

Class 1A

Read Here

TOP PLAYER PERFORMANCES

Read Here

WEEK QUESTIONS

-Who moves up/moves down this week? (I think Hobbs takes that #1 spot)

-Tucumcari moves up to #3? #2? #1?

-Any team losing momentum going into or starting district? (Think Buy or Sell)-Best player you've seen this season?

