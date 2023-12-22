Advertisement
The NMPreps Top-25 New Mexico high school girls' basketball team rankings for Week 4 are now unveiled, marking the commencement of our comprehensive season update for 2023/2024. As we dissect the current standings, let's dive into the notable performances and pivotal matchups that have shaped the narrative of girls' basketball across the state.

TOP-25 (ALL CLASSIFICATIONS) 

#1 Hobbs High School (Hobbs, NM) - 5A

The powerhouse stands tall with a 7-1 record, showcasing dominance with a seven-game win streak. Head Coach Joe Carpenter's leadership remains unmatched, with a lone loss to Texas's Lubbock-Monterey.

#2 Sandia High School (Albuquerque, NM) - 5A

The Matadors boast an impressive 8-0 start, securing victories against formidable opponents like Volcano Vista and Eldorado. A force to be reckoned with in the early season.

#3 Farmington High School (Farmington, NM) - 5A

The Scorpions command attention at 7-0, notching key wins over Gallup and Organ Mountain. Eyes are set on matchups against Hobbs and Sandia in mid-January.

#4 Volcano Vista High School (Albuquerque, NM) - 5A

Despite a 5-4 record, the Hawks face tough competition, including teams from California and a narrow loss to in-state rival Sandia. A challenging schedule shapes their resilient spirit.

