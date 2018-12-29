An all tournament edition of Saturday Swish is here with some key matchups you need to make note of for your early weekend. Let me know what you're looking forward to for Saturday hoops and where you'll be watching.

(5A) #2 Hobbs vs. (4A) #2 Kirtland Central

Both teams boast a lot of depth with quality rotations coming out. Both teams have a number of players that can play lights out on a given night. Both teams are fairly balanced in their scoring across the roster. But I think Hobbs (10-1) just boasts too much length and athleticism. Eighth grader Wisdom Anthony has had a solid outing through much of the month for Hobbs along with Amiah Smith. They're playing at home and have been tested for much of this early season. You could say Kirtland (9-2) has some similarities but nowhere near the size and speed of Hobbs. It might be interesting, and KC plays well against the type of team Hobbs is. The test is on the defensive end which I don't think KC has matchup-wise.

Looking Forward To: Matchup between Hobbs' Ayanna Smith and Kirtland's Siigrid Lii'bilnaghahi