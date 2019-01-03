NMPreps.com's view of games today in New Mexico High School basketball. It's another short week with no hoops action Monday through Wednesday. Tournament action kicks off again at Sandia Prep, Pojoaque (NRG), and Aztec. There's also a number intriguing road games scheduled across the state to kick off the new year. #nmpreps Scores | Top Players | Rankings

Sandia Prep Invitational

2:00 PM - #2 Hatch Valley vs. #5 St. Michael's 3:45 PM - #6 St. Pius X vs. Moriarty 5:15 PM - #1 Robertson vs. Academy 7:00 PM - Sandia Prep vs. #11 Silver Preview: Another great field of teams across 3A and 4A. Best matchup is #2 Hatch Valley vs. #5 St. Michael's. Hatch Valley is riding a lot of momentum heading into this tournament at 10-1. St. Michael's (5-5) is coming off an extended layover after cancelling the semifinal and championship rounds at their own tournament due to weather.

Aztec's Rumble in the Jungle