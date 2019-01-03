Girls: Thursday Outlet Pass
NMPreps.com's view of games today in New Mexico High School basketball.
It's another short week with no hoops action Monday through Wednesday. Tournament action kicks off again at Sandia Prep, Pojoaque (NRG), and Aztec. There's also a number intriguing road games scheduled across the state to kick off the new year.
Sandia Prep Invitational
2:00 PM - #2 Hatch Valley vs. #5 St. Michael's
3:45 PM - #6 St. Pius X vs. Moriarty
5:15 PM - #1 Robertson vs. Academy
7:00 PM - Sandia Prep vs. #11 Silver
Preview: Another great field of teams across 3A and 4A. Best matchup is #2 Hatch Valley vs. #5 St. Michael's. Hatch Valley is riding a lot of momentum heading into this tournament at 10-1. St. Michael's (5-5) is coming off an extended layover after cancelling the semifinal and championship rounds at their own tournament due to weather.
Aztec's Rumble in the Jungle
9:00 AM - Grants vs. Durango (CO)
12:00 PM - Newcomb vs. St. Michael Indian School (AZ)
3:00 PM - #7 Navajo Prep vs. Montrose (CO)
6:00 PM - Aztec vs. Crownpoint
Preview: A diverse field of out-of-state and New Mexico teams make their way to the northwest corner of the state. The two toughest teams heading in are actually from out of state, undefeated Montrose and back-to-back defending Arizona state champion, St. Michael Indian School. But Navajo Prep and Grants are primed to make a run at the tournament final. Both will need to get by their loaded ends of the bracket.