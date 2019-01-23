Deming slides more and more out of the playoff picture despite their record with another district loss. This time to Centennial who is still shockingly behind in 5th place but a 1/2 game back of fourth place. District 3-5A will be halfway through next Tuesday, so I'll try to do an update on their standings then.

You know if I had not seen Albuquerque earlier this season I would've been shocked to see 75 points. That team can play some ball.

Kirtland Central got the much needed win in Gallup though it was hard fought. Ever lead they got was challenged and that included a tight 48-46 lead late in the second half. After that, KC would close out the game on a 14-7 run to win in Gallup.

