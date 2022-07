NMPreps Joshua Grine continues his interviews with some of the top athletes in New Mexico high school football.

Today, our interviews take us to Rio Rancho with a top-5 ranked DB for the Rams. The 2023 prospect had 57 total tackles, 18 of them solo. The key contest came against Volcano Vista with an 11 tackle game. The Rams went 9-2 overall and played for the state championship.