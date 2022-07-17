Grine: 1-on-1 with Evan Wysong, 2023, Cleveland HS

NMPreps Joshua Grine continues his tour of interviews with some of the top prospect in New Mexico high school athletics. #nmpreps

Today, our tour takes us to Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho to sit down with University of New Mexico commit Evan Wysong. Evan has continued to be ranked in the NMPreps Top Player Rankings since hitting the scene his sophomore season. He is coming off a season after guiding the Storm to another state championship and 13-0 season. Wysong led the Storm in rushing yards with 987 total yards and 15 touchdowns along with passing for 1787-yards and 19-touchdowns.

JG: What sports do you play other than football?

EW: Football, Track, and Golf

--

JG: What positions do you play?

EW: Quarterback, Slot in football. 100, 200 meter in Track.

--

JG: What is your number and why?

EW: #10 in high school. I used to wear #18 in Y.A.F.L because my moms number is 12 and my dad wore 58, so I took the 1 and the 8. It changed in high school to #10.

--

JG: Any nicknames?

EW: Most of the people on the team just call me Ev, cause it's short for Evan.

--

JG: Top 3 songs on your pregame playlist?

EW: Top 3 is probably Freestyle by Lil Baby, Caop by NLE Choppa, and No Friends in the Industry by Drake.

--

JG: What are your playing strengths?

EW: I would say my strengths are definitely my speed and then my game IQ.

--

JG: Who got you into the game?

EW: My father got me into the game, he put me and my brother into football when we were little.

--

JG: What other things would you be doing other than sports or football?

EW: Umm honestly I have no idea what I would be doing if I never played football.

--

JG: What is your go-to pregame meal?

EW: My pregame meal is definitely a cold cut combo from Subway.

--

JG: Who has been the biggest influence on your life and game?

EW: My biggest influence is probably my older brother cause I have always been able to watch him succeed and make it D1, he really just showed me the way.

--

JG: Funniest person on your team?

EW: Funniest person on the team is 100% myself!

--

JG: If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

EW: I would like to be able to fly or be invisible.

--

JG: What is your plan after you graduate high school?

EW: My plan after high school is that I am committed to UNM and going to play football, and then possibly try to become a Navy Seal or Pararescue Jumper in the Air Force.

--

JG: What are some team expectations for this season?

EW: Expectations this year is definitely to win us another state title, and also go into Texas in back to back weeks and show Texas football what we have to offer.

--

JG: What is it like playing at Cleveland high school?

EW: It’s special playing at Cleveland because I’ve always grown up around that place, and then my brother went through the program, and now it’s my turn!

--

JG: Leave us with a quote that you follow?

EW: Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lords, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” I actually have that tattooed on my right arm!