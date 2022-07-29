Grine: 1-on-1 with Kaden Bell, Los Lunas High School

NMPreps' Joshua Grine continues his interview tour with some of the top New Mexico high school athletes. #nmpreps

Today, we sit down with arguable one of the top kickers in New Mexico high school football. Bell has displayed his strong foot on social media this off-season with highlight videos. Bell went 52 of 52 on PATs and had 5243 KO yards in 2021 for the 5A state champion Los Lunas Tigers.

JG: Start with the basics - name, school, positions, and sports.

KB: Kaden Bell, Los Lunas High School. I play football and baseball. I am a kicker (football) and OF, Pitcher, and Second Base in Baseball.

--

JG: Jersey Number and Why?

KB: #1. I have been #1 for as long as I can remember. I have always just stuck with it.

--

JG: Any nicknames?

KB: Most people just call me Bell.

--

JG: If you had a superpower, what would it be?

KB: Probably the ability to fly.

--

JG: What are the first three songs on your pregame playlist?

KB: Still Here, First Day Out, Dreams and Nightmares.

--

JG: What is your perfect pregame meal?

KB: Subway. Got it before every game last year and we didn't lose. So I would say it worked pretty well.

--

JG: Who is the funniest person on the team?

KB: Casey Herrell.

--

JG: What are your strengths as a player?

KB: I have confidence when under pressure. Being a picker you have to be confident.

--

JG: How did you get into the game?

KB: I have always loved it

--

JG: Who has been an influence on your life and game?

KB: My family. They always pushed me to be better and supported me in everything.

--

JG: If not football or baseball, what would you be doing?

KB: I would probably fish a whole lot more.

--

JG: What are some expectations and goals for the Tigers this season?

KB: Play confidently. If we play like we know we can, we can have a very successful season.

--

JG: What makes it special playing at your school?

KB: The support we have from our community is really cool. Living in a small town you definitely have more support than some schools and the whole town shuts down Friday night for the game.

--

JG: What is the plan after you graduate HS?

KB: To play college football and get a degree in industrial or aeronautical engineering.

--

JG: Leave us with a quote.

KB: "Kickers are People Too" - Kaden Bell.