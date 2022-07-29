Grine: 1-on-1 with Kaden Bell, Los Lunas High School
NMPreps' Joshua Grine continues his interview tour with some of the top New Mexico high school athletes. #nmpreps
KADEN BELL, K, 2023, (LOS LUNAS HIGH SCHOOL)
Today, we sit down with arguable one of the top kickers in New Mexico high school football. Bell has displayed his strong foot on social media this off-season with highlight videos. Bell went 52 of 52 on PATs and had 5243 KO yards in 2021 for the 5A state champion Los Lunas Tigers.
1-on-1
JG: Start with the basics - name, school, positions, and sports.
KB: Kaden Bell, Los Lunas High School. I play football and baseball. I am a kicker (football) and OF, Pitcher, and Second Base in Baseball.
--
JG: Jersey Number and Why?
KB: #1. I have been #1 for as long as I can remember. I have always just stuck with it.
--
JG: Any nicknames?
KB: Most people just call me Bell.
--
JG: If you had a superpower, what would it be?
KB: Probably the ability to fly.
--
JG: What are the first three songs on your pregame playlist?
KB: Still Here, First Day Out, Dreams and Nightmares.
--
JG: What is your perfect pregame meal?
KB: Subway. Got it before every game last year and we didn't lose. So I would say it worked pretty well.
--
JG: Who is the funniest person on the team?
KB: Casey Herrell.
--
JG: What are your strengths as a player?
KB: I have confidence when under pressure. Being a picker you have to be confident.
--
JG: How did you get into the game?
KB: I have always loved it
--
JG: Who has been an influence on your life and game?
KB: My family. They always pushed me to be better and supported me in everything.
--
JG: If not football or baseball, what would you be doing?
KB: I would probably fish a whole lot more.
--
JG: What are some expectations and goals for the Tigers this season?
KB: Play confidently. If we play like we know we can, we can have a very successful season.
--
JG: What makes it special playing at your school?
KB: The support we have from our community is really cool. Living in a small town you definitely have more support than some schools and the whole town shuts down Friday night for the game.
--
JG: What is the plan after you graduate HS?
KB: To play college football and get a degree in industrial or aeronautical engineering.
--
JG: Leave us with a quote.
KB: "Kickers are People Too" - Kaden Bell.