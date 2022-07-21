Grine: 1-on-1 with Nick Sanchez, 2023, Artesia High School

NMPreps Joshua Grine continues his interviews with the top athletes in New Mexico high school athletics. #nmpreps

Today, we highlight the senior guard who is looking to play a huge part in the success that is expected to come from this squad in 2022/2023. Sanchez has been on our radar for two-years now and will look to take the Bulldogs deep into the playoffs this season. Sanchez can score out of the offense but can create for teammates. Sanchez is a relentless player that will be a name we talk about with the top shooters.

INTERVIEW

JG: Tell us about your game?

NS: I'm a scorer. I can create for my teammates.

JG: Who got you into basketball?

NS: One of my coaches. He passed away when I was young--Coach Morillon.

JG: What other sports do you play?

NS: Track.

JG: What are the first three songs on your pre-game playlist?

NS: Kacey Talk, Moment to Live, Grace.

JG: If you weren't playing basketball, what sport would you be playing?

NS: If I wasn't playing basketball I would be playing football.

JG: What is your perfect pre-game meal?

NS: I love chicken before games.

JG: Who has been an influence on your life and game?

NS: Just all of the people that have helped me get where I am now.

JG: If you had a superpower, what would it be?

NS: Teleportation.

JG: Funniest person on your team?

NS: Funniest person on my team is probably Michael Malone.

JG: What is the plan after you graduate HS?

NS: I plan to play college basketball after high school.

JG: What are some expectations for Artesia this season?

NS: Expect Artesia to play hard, we're hungry, and I believe that we ca win a state championship.