Grine: 1-on-1 with Stratton Shufelt, 2024, Cleveland High School

NMPreps Joshua Grine continues his interview tour with some of the top New Mexico high school athletes. #nmpreps

Today, we sit down with the 6-foot-3, 220 lbs, junior LB for the reigning 6A state champions. Stratton Shufelt, a highly recruited 2024 prospect, hit the scene as a sophomore and totaled 56 tackles, 8-sacks, and a blocked punt. He earned an early offer from the University of New Mexico which has led to eight other offers. Rivals Profile.

JG: Lets start with the basics. Name, school, and position.

SS: Stratton Shuelft, V. Sue Cleveland High School and Middle Linebacker/Tight End.

--

JG: Do you play any other sports?

SS: Track.

--

JG: Okay, what are some nicknames and why?

SS: Shu, Strat...Bpth are just short for my real name.

--

JG: Favorite cartoon?

SS: Favorite cartoon has to be Johnny Test.

--

JG: If you had a superpower?

SS: I would like to fly.

--

JG: What are the first three songs on your pre-game playlist?

SS: All Out Life, See and Destroy, Teutonic Terror.

--

JG: What is your go to pre-game meal?

SS: Pasta.

--

JG: Who is the funniest guy on the team?

SS: Chuka Tutman.

--

JG: If you had to describe your strengths as a player. What would that be?

SS: My strengths would be: Leadership, passion, and love for the game.

--

JG: How did you get into football and if not football, what would be your passion?

SS: My father got me into football. If I wasn't playing football, I'd put my passion into dirt bikes and golf.

--

JG: What has influenced you most?

SS: My father has influenced me and taught me that there is so much in football that correlates to life and to being a better man.

--

JG: What are your plan after you graduate from high school?

SS: Play college football and earn a degree.

--

JG: Goals for this season?

SS: Establish a great bond with my teammates and strive to win a state championship.

--

JG: What is it like playing for the Storm?

SS: Playing at VCHS is special because the coaches and the players do everything together as a unit. We are one big family and there's nothing better than playing your brothers.

--

JG: Leave us with a quote.

SS: "Out of every one hundred men, ten shouldn't even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are the real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, one is a warriors, and he will bring the others back" --Heraclitus.