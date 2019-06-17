NMPreps.com's Joshua Grine will continue to chat with some of the top players in the state of New Mexico. Our goal is to highlight as many players from every corner of the state this summer bringing you non-stop coverage of New Mexico High School football.

Today, we chat with Lovington High School quarterback Casey Perez. Perez led the Wildcats to a 6-6 record in 2018 passing for 2,120 yards and 19 passing touchdowns. He also led the team with 555 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.