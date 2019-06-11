News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 05:56:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Grine Inside the Helmet: Volcano Vista QB Diego Pavia

Zkmysjmemotakcuwgjhd
Joshua Grine • NMPreps
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com will continue to interview top prospects in the state of New Mexico. Each feature will highlight and allow readers to learn more about each prospect.

Related: Grine Inside the Helmet - Portales DE Phillip Blidi

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}