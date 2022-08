NMPreps.com publisher Joshua Grine continues his interview tour with some of the top athletes in New Mexico. #nmpreps

Today, we sit down with Belen High School junior Diego Avila a top running back/safety in 5A football to watch this season. Avila rushed for 600-yards and and 7-touchdowns last season as a sophomore for a 7-4 Belen team that won a playoff game. Avila also had 54-total tackles on defense.