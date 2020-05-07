NMPreps.com's Joshua Grine goes one-on-one interview with top ranked quarterback of the Clovis Wildcats Chance Harris (2021). #nmpreps

Position: Quarterback

Number: 10

Why Did You Choose #10: Desean Jackson was someone who I looked up to when he was playing for the Eagles.

Favorite Player: Peyton Manning

Favorite Team: Eagles

Who does your game resemble: I'm more of a Sam Ehlinger type of payer

Nicknames: CH10 or QB1

Who got you into football: My dad

If you had a superpower, what would it be: Laser Eyes

Favorite Cartoon/TV Show: Popeye

If you won the lottery, what would you buy: A house for my mom and dad in Bradenton, Florida right off the beach.

What are you looking for in a college: A place that I can be successful on the field and off.

Are the Wildcats a state championship contender: Yes. We have a great chance at winning state.

Favorite song to listen to before a game: See Me Fall and Who am I

Teammates to watch: Jeston Webskowski, Jaden Phillips, Ernesto Acuna

Shoutouts: My head coach, Cal Fullerton, DC Drew Hatley, my parents Brad and Amanda and QB coach, Adam Behrends.