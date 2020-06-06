News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-06 10:40:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Grine: Rapid Fire with Goddard WR/DB Nathaniel Stone

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
Staff
@CoachGrine

NMPreps.com site manager Joshua Griñe chats with another one of our top prospects in New Mexico high school football.

Full name: Nathaniel Stone

Jersey Number: 81

Why that number: They gave it to me my freshman year for varsity

Favorite football player: Calvin Johnson

Favorite team: Packers

Continue reading here.

Similiar Content

Grine: Rapid Fire with Braxton McDonald (Artesia HS)

Grine: Rapid Fire with Sam Carrell (Sandia High School)

Grine: Rapid Fire with Zach Vigil (Rio Rancho High School)

Grine: Rapid Fire with Tyler Kiehne (Los Lunas, NM)

Grine: Rapid Fire with Chance Harris (Clovis, NM)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}