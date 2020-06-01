Grine: Rapid Fire with Sandia TE/DE Sam Carrell
NMPreps.com site manager Joshua Griñe chats with another one of our top prospects in New Mexico high school football. Baylor commit Sam Carrell sits down with us today.
Grine: Full Name
Carrell: Sam Enrique Carrell
Grine: Number
Carrell: #81
Grine: Why 81?
Carrell: I liked Randy Moss growing up.
Grine: Who is/was your favorite player?
Carrell: Khalil Mack
Grine: Favorite football team?
Carrell: Chicago Bears
Grine: Which player does your game resemble?
Carrell: James Lunch who played at Baylor and just got drafted by the Vikings.
Grine: Nicknames?
Carrell: Big Sam.
Grine: Who got you into football?
Carrell: My Dad.
Grine: If you had a super power, what would it be?
Carrell: Teleportation.