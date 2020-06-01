NMPreps.com site manager Joshua Griñe chats with another one of our top prospects in New Mexico high school football. Baylor commit Sam Carrell sits down with us today.

Grine: Full Name

Carrell: Sam Enrique Carrell

Grine: Number

Carrell: #81

Grine: Why 81?

Carrell: I liked Randy Moss growing up.

Grine: Who is/was your favorite player?

Carrell: Khalil Mack

Grine: Favorite football team?

Carrell: Chicago Bears

Grine: Which player does your game resemble?

Carrell: James Lunch who played at Baylor and just got drafted by the Vikings.

Grine: Nicknames?

Carrell: Big Sam.

Grine: Who got you into football?

Carrell: My Dad.

Grine: If you had a super power, what would it be?

Carrell: Teleportation.

