Grine's Saturday Morning Coffee: Week 8 Friday Recap

NMPreps publisher Joshua Grine captures the main headlines from Friday night in New Mexico high school football. With district play in full swing and the November playoffs quickly approaching, we break down the key implications of each game from an action-packed evening.

The battle for Las Vegas remained in the hands of the Robertson Cardinals (8-0, 2-0), who narrowly escaped an upset bid from rival West Las Vegas (3-4, 0-1) in a thrilling 28-26 victory. Robertson quarterback Jesse James Gonzales led the way with a 7-yard touchdown run, followed by a 62-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Gonzalez. Gonzales also connected on a 41-yard score, while George Smith electrified the crowd with an 85-yard kick return. West Las Vegas kept it close, with their quarterback answering with a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the Robertson defense stood strong, denying a crucial two-point conversion to secure the win and keep the Cardinals undefeated.