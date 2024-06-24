Hatch Valley Bears Eye Playoff Spot in New 7-Team District for 2024
NMPreps continues to release our early New Mexico high school football preseason rankings to get you ready for the 2024 season. We will rank all 89 teams scheduled to play in the newly aligned 6A-2A classifications, competing in 11-man football. #nmpreps
2023 Season Review
Record: 5-6 overall, 1-2 district
Playoffs: First Round (L, Dexter 38-6)
Points Scored: 310
Points Given Up: 274
Streak into 2024: 3-game losing streak
Recap: The Hatch Valley Bears showed promise by opening the season with a dominant 50-0 win over Laguna-Acoma at home. However, they hit a rough patch, dropping the next three games to Hope Christian (23-20), Tularosa (48-7), and Anthony, TX (35-20). The Bears then rallied with a four-game win streak, improving to 5-3 on the season with victories over Chaparral (37-19), Estancia (55-34), Capitan (47-0), and a district-opening win against Hot Springs (48-0).
Unfortunately, the Bears hit another slump, losing to Socorro (37-20) and Cobre (40-0) to finish district play at 1-2. Their season ended with a 38-6 loss to Dexter in the opening round of the 3A playoffs. Despite the ups and downs, the Bears showed flashes of potential and will look to build on those positive moments as they head into the 2024 season.
