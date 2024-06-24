Recap: The Hatch Valley Bears showed promise by opening the season with a dominant 50-0 win over Laguna-Acoma at home. However, they hit a rough patch, dropping the next three games to Hope Christian (23-20), Tularosa (48-7), and Anthony, TX (35-20). The Bears then rallied with a four-game win streak, improving to 5-3 on the season with victories over Chaparral (37-19), Estancia (55-34), Capitan (47-0), and a district-opening win against Hot Springs (48-0).

Unfortunately, the Bears hit another slump, losing to Socorro (37-20) and Cobre (40-0) to finish district play at 1-2. Their season ended with a 38-6 loss to Dexter in the opening round of the 3A playoffs. Despite the ups and downs, the Bears showed flashes of potential and will look to build on those positive moments as they head into the 2024 season.