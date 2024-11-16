High Stakes and Big Matchups: New Mexico High School Football Quarterfinals

New Mexico high school football heats up this Saturday as the state playoffs enter the quarterfinal and semifinal stages across all classifications. From defending champions looking to extend their dominance to underdogs aiming to defy the odds, every matchup carries the weight of a season's dreams. With programs like La Cueva, Artesia, and Texico leading the charge, fans can expect a weekend filled with high-stakes action and unforgettable moments.

6A QUARTERFINALS

#1 La Cueva Bears (10-0) vs. #9 Hobbs Eagles (7-4)

1 PM, Wilson Stadium, Albuquerque





The undefeated La Cueva Bears enter Saturday's 6A quarterfinal matchup as defending state champions, bringing a high-powered offense and an unrelenting defense to the table. Quarterback Cameron Dyer, who has orchestrated an offense averaging 46.1 points per game, will look to pick apart the Hobbs Eagles. The Bears are not just about scoring; their defense has allowed a meager 122 points over 10 games, showcasing their dominance on both sides of the ball.









Hobbs, however, won’t back down. The Eagles, led by gunslinger Brock Beaty, who has surpassed 2,000 passing yards this season, bring a dynamic offense averaging 36.3 points per game. If Hobbs hopes to upset the top-seeded Bears, their offensive line must give Beaty time to make plays, and their defense must force turnovers against La Cueva's efficient attack.





Prediction: La Cueva 53, Hobbs 21.

Favorite: La Cueva (-31.5).

Grine's Pick: La Cueva





5A QUARTERFINALS

#2 Artesia Bulldogs (7-3) vs. #7 Lovington Wildcats (7-4)

1 PM, Bulldog Bowl, Artesia





The defending 5A state champion Artesia Bulldogs host a familiar district foe in the Lovington Wildcats, aiming to repeat their regular-season victory, a commanding 57-21 win. Artesia’s prolific passing game, led by Izac Cazares, who averages over 250 yards per game, and ATH Ethan Conn, one of his top targets, will test Lovington’s secondary. The Bulldogs have been relentless at home, thriving in the postseason atmosphere of the Bulldog Bowl.





Lovington’s hopes rest on quarterback Mathew Prudencio, who must deliver a near-perfect performance. Protecting him against Artesia’s defensive front will be critical, as well as finding ways to limit the Bulldogs’ high-octane offense.





Prediction: Artesia 48, Lovington 28.

Favorite: Artesia (-19.5).

Grine's Pick: Artesia

#4 Gadsden Panthers (7-3) vs. #5 Los Alamos Hilltoppers (8-3)

1 PM, Gadsden





The 5A bracket’s most intriguing matchup pits Gadsden against Los Alamos in a battle of contrasting styles. The Hilltoppers, champions of District 1-5A, enter with a chip on their shoulder after past playoff struggles. Quarterback Kyle Evenhus has been their leader, passing for over 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns. However, Los Alamos will need to prove they can perform in the postseason after three consecutive first-round exits.





Gadsden’s balanced attack, powered by running back Alfredo Andrade and quarterback Adrian Munoz, poses a serious threat. Defensively, Daan Cano leads a physical unit capable of disrupting Los Alamos’ rhythm. History favors Gadsden in postseason matchups, and their experience may give them the edge.





Prediction: Gadsden 38, Los Alamos 21.

Favorite: Gadsden (-15.5).

Grine's Pick: Gadsden





4A QUARTERFINALS

#1 Bloomfield Bobcats (9-0) vs. #8 Valencia Jaguars (8-3)

1 PM, Bloomfield





The Bloomfield Bobcats, undefeated and top-seeded, enter the 4A quarterfinals boasting a high-powered offense led by standout quarterback Blake Spencer, who averages over 250 passing yards per game. With a defense that has allowed just 47 points all season and an offense scoring 46.8 points per game, the Bobcats are clear favorites to advance. Valencia, led by dynamic rusher Michael Storms III, will look to control the clock with their ground game and try to break through Bloomfield's staunch defensive front.





Prediction: Bloomfield 45, Valencia 14.

Favorite: Bloomfield (-28.5).

Grine's Pick: Bloomfield





#2 St. Pius X Sartans (8-2) vs. #7 Grants Pirates (6-5)

1 PM, Milne Stadium, Albuquerque





St. Pius X is set to defend "home turf" at Milne Stadium, with quarterback Isaiah Carpenter leading a balanced attack that averages 412.9 total yards and 32.2 points per game. The Sartans cruised to a 40-7 victory over Grants earlier this season, showcasing their offensive firepower and a defense capable of limiting opponents. Grants will rely on quarterback Tristin Fernandez and running back Andres Lazos to find a way to crack the Sartans' defense while attempting to avenge their regular-season loss.





Prediction: St. Pius X 42, Grants 20.

Favorite: St. Pius X (-21.5).

Grine's Pick: SPX





3A QUARTERFINALS

#1 St. Michael’s Horsemen (10-0) vs. #9 Thoreau Hawks (9-2)

1 PM, St. Michael’s High School, Santa Fe





St. Michael’s enters the 3A quarterfinals as the top seed, with an unbeaten record and a defense that has allowed just 59 points all season. Led by dual-threat quarterback Soren Annon, who averages 129.7 total yards per game, the Horsemen bring a balanced attack that has consistently worn down opponents. Thoreau’s Elam Smith, a prolific rusher averaging 103.3 yards per game, and quarterback Stetson Perry will look to keep the Hawks in the game, but they face their toughest challenge yet against a title-contending St. Michael’s squad.





Prediction: St. Michael’s 58, Thoreau 14.

Favorite: St. Michael’s (-44).

Grine's Pick: St. Michael's





#3 Robertson Cardinals (9-1) vs. #6 West Las Vegas Dons (6-5)

1 PM, Robertson High School, Las Vegas





The Las Vegas rivalry takes center stage again as the Cardinals and Dons meet in a high-stakes playoff rematch. Robertson edged West Las Vegas in their regular-season matchup, 28-26, behind a strong performance from quarterback Jesse James Gonzalez, who averages 283.5 total yards per game. West Las Vegas will look to quarterback CJ Perea and receiver Ethan Tafoya to exploit weaknesses, but Robertson’s well-rounded offense and stingy defense, which has only allowed 132 points this season, make them the favorites.





Prediction: Robertson 35, West Las Vegas 21.

Favorite: Robertson (-13.5).

Grine's Pick: Robertson