2A: Unstoppable. The No. 1 Jal Panthers beat rival Eunice (No. 2) 50-0 on Friday night.

6A: No. 3 Centennial traveled to Hobbs to take on the No. 6 Eagles, escaping with a 27-20 win.

6A: Elliot Pasket-Bell passed for over 500-yards and 5-touchdowns as No. 4 Volcano Vista thumped No. 5 Cibola, 57-7. Volcano Vista is now (6-2, 1-1) on the season. Cibola falls to (6-1, 1-1).

6A: Alamogordo (No. 13) went into Las Cruces (No. 9) and behind a key interception, 2 FGs by Bradyen Money, and a Elijah Montoya (QB) touchdown the Tigers improve their playoff chances. They are now 4-2, 1-1 on the season. Las Cruces drops to 1-5, 0-2 on the year.

4A: Behind a three-headed monster in Aidan Granado (2023/RB), Adan Jacquez (2024/QB), and Mason Lockett (2023/RB) the Silver Colts (No. 3) jumped out early and often for a 45-6 win over No. 1 Bloomfield.

