Hobbs Takes Flight in Second Half, Soars Past Cleveland 66-53 to Reach Final Four

ALBUQUERQUE – The No. 2 Hobbs Eagles lived up to their high-flying reputation, using a dominant second half to pull away from No. 7 Cleveland in a 66-53 quarterfinal victory. Behind a highlight-reel performance that included multiple dunks and a suffocating defensive effort, the Eagles turned a close first half into a convincing win, punching their ticket to the Class 5A Final Four.

Cleveland opened the game with confidence, as Noah Villar knocked down a three-pointer to put the Storm ahead early. Remy Albrecht and Ajay Vigil provided key buckets, helping Cleveland maintain a 16-13 advantage after the opening quarter. The Storm shot efficiently in the first half, while Hobbs found itself in a back-and-forth battle, relying on Abraham Pena’s steady scoring to stay within striking distance.

The second quarter saw the lead change hands multiple times, as both teams traded blows. Pena continued to attack the rim for the Eagles, while Albrecht’s presence kept Cleveland’s offense rolling. A three-pointer from Amryn Wheeler put Hobbs ahead 25-22 late in the half, and after a pair of free throws from Jarius Turrubiates, the Eagles took a 28-25 lead into the break.

Coming out of halftime, the game quickly transformed into what could only be described as the “Hobbs Flyin’ Eagles Dunk Contest.” Pena set the tone with a thunderous dunk just seconds into the third quarter, igniting an 8-0 run. Lyric Soria and Braddock Beaty followed with quick scores, forcing Cleveland to burn an early timeout. The Eagles weren’t done. Parker Henderson threw down a monster jam off a feed from Turrubiates, sending the Hobbs crowd into a frenzy. By the time the third quarter ended, the Eagles had outscored Cleveland 22-9 in the period, building a commanding 50-34 lead.

The fourth quarter saw more of the same, as Hobbs continued to pile on. Wheeler and Soria extended the lead with quick buckets, while Pena and Beaty connected on a jaw-dropping alley-oop that put an exclamation point on the night. Cleveland tried to mount a late comeback behind Albrecht and Villar, but the deficit proved too much to overcome. Turrubiates added a final dunk in the closing seconds, sealing Hobbs’ statement victory.

Pena led the Eagles with a team-high 20 points, including several highlight-worthy plays, while Turrubiates contributed 14. Wheeler and Beaty each added 10, rounding out a balanced offensive effort.

For Cleveland, Albrecht was the lone bright spot, finishing with 17 points, while Brycen Bowie added 10. The Storm hung tough in the first half but had no answer for Hobbs’ relentless energy after the break.

With the win, Hobbs advances to the Class 5A Final Four, where the Eagles will face No. 3 Sandia in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal showdown.

