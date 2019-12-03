NMPreps games to watch and reason to check out hoops tonight in New Mexico high school basketball.

Atrisco Heritage (0-0) at Valencia (2-0): The Valencia Jaguars are coming into the contest after a two-game win streak against the northwest corner, beating Farmington (60-54) and Piedra Vista (75-31). The Atrisco Heritage Jaguars are opening their season and the two-time defending state 5A champs. This game gives us top-20 players Joziah Ramos (Atrisco) and Jake Mattox (Valencia); Mattox has played well to open the season averaging 23 points per game to open the season. Continue the conversation.