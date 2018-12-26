Jemez Valley (1-6) at To'hajiilee (2-6), 9AM

NACA (0-5) at Walatowa (4-1), 9AM

Northwest (2-3) at Alamo Navajo (6-4), 12PM

Thoreau (7-4) at Cuba (3-4), 10:30AM

Page, AZ (7-2) at Magdalena (8-1), 7:30PM

Wednesday Words: The slate of games are all in Albuquerque for the SENAI Invitational held at UNM Johnson Center (they really should move it back to the Star Center). The tournament is one of the biggest in the state with several brackets from high school to middle school. Teams to watch today range from Magdalena and Page from Arizona with the game of the day being Thoreau against Cuba.



