Hoops: Daily Dimes - Wednesday, December 26th
NMPreps.com's view of games in New Mexico High School Basketball.
Week Five
#nmpreps
BOYS SCHEDULE
Jemez Valley (1-6) at To'hajiilee (2-6), 9AM
NACA (0-5) at Walatowa (4-1), 9AM
Northwest (2-3) at Alamo Navajo (6-4), 12PM
Thoreau (7-4) at Cuba (3-4), 10:30AM
Page, AZ (7-2) at Magdalena (8-1), 7:30PM
Wednesday Words: The slate of games are all in Albuquerque for the SENAI Invitational held at UNM Johnson Center (they really should move it back to the Star Center). The tournament is one of the biggest in the state with several brackets from high school to middle school. Teams to watch today range from Magdalena and Page from Arizona with the game of the day being Thoreau against Cuba.