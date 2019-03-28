NMPreps.com is happy to announce the overall 2019 New Mexico High School basketball coach of the year to Zack Cole of Santa Fe High School. Cole just finished his third season as the head coach of the Demons and led them to one of their best post season finishes playing for the 5A State Championship.

Cole is 53-35 overall after his best season with the Demons going 24-8. The Demons, once a possible bubble team on the outside of the tournament made a push winning their last five games of the season; they would win a one game playoff to be crowned 5-5A champions.

The Demons entered the 2019 State Tournament as the 5-seed but went on to upset the 4-seed Eldorado Eagles (64-56) and 1-seed Volcano Vista Hawks (55-49) before falling to Atrisco Heritage Academy in the title game.

The Demons return a solid roster including top prospect JB White (2021) who missed the second portion of the season this year.

This is the first time for Cole to win the award, he join the likes of Jim Murphy (Hope), Britt Cooper (Roswell), and other top head coaches in the state.