Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 10:26:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops: NMPreps 2019 Coach of the Year

Qk8mk9ex7twhgit36pol
Joshua Grine • NMPreps.com
@CoachGrine
Staff

NMPreps.com's post season awards for the 2018-2019 basketball season.

New Mexico High School Basketball.

#nmpreps

2019 COY: ZACK COLE (SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL)

NMPreps.com is happy to announce the overall 2019 New Mexico High School basketball coach of the year to Zack Cole of Santa Fe High School. Cole just finished his third season as the head coach of the Demons and led them to one of their best post season finishes playing for the 5A State Championship.

Cole is 53-35 overall after his best season with the Demons going 24-8. The Demons, once a possible bubble team on the outside of the tournament made a push winning their last five games of the season; they would win a one game playoff to be crowned 5-5A champions.

The Demons entered the 2019 State Tournament as the 5-seed but went on to upset the 4-seed Eldorado Eagles (64-56) and 1-seed Volcano Vista Hawks (55-49) before falling to Atrisco Heritage Academy in the title game.

The Demons return a solid roster including top prospect JB White (2021) who missed the second portion of the season this year.

This is the first time for Cole to win the award, he join the likes of Jim Murphy (Hope), Britt Cooper (Roswell), and other top head coaches in the state.

PAST WINNERS

2018: Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage Academy

2017: William Benjamin, Las Cruces High School

2016: Ray Rodriguez, Cibola High School/Ben Gomez Capital High School

2015: Jim Murphy, Hope Christian School

2014: James Voight, Dexter High School

2013: Jamaal Brown, Carlsbad High School

2012: Roy Sanchez, Eldorado High School

2011: Saul Perez, Onate High School

2010: Britt Cooper, Roswell High School

2019 COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS (CLASS)
CLASSIFICATION COACH SCHOOL

5A/Overall

Zack Cole

Santa Fe High School

4A

Josh Mattox

Valencia High School

3A

Derek Bean

Hot Springs High School

2A

Ira Harge

Pecos High School

1A

Kevin Lackey

Melrose High School

Related: 2019 Tournament Most Valuable Players

Related: 5A All-Tournament Team

Related: 4A All-Tournament Team

Related: 3A All-Tournament Team

Related: 2A All-Tournament Team

Related: 1A All-Tournament Team

Related: 2019 State Tournament Home, Highlights, and Recaps

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}