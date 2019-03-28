Hoops: NMPreps 2019 Coach of the Year
NMPreps.com's post season awards for the 2018-2019 basketball season.
New Mexico High School Basketball.
#nmpreps
2019 COY: ZACK COLE (SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL)
NMPreps.com is happy to announce the overall 2019 New Mexico High School basketball coach of the year to Zack Cole of Santa Fe High School. Cole just finished his third season as the head coach of the Demons and led them to one of their best post season finishes playing for the 5A State Championship.
Cole is 53-35 overall after his best season with the Demons going 24-8. The Demons, once a possible bubble team on the outside of the tournament made a push winning their last five games of the season; they would win a one game playoff to be crowned 5-5A champions.
The Demons entered the 2019 State Tournament as the 5-seed but went on to upset the 4-seed Eldorado Eagles (64-56) and 1-seed Volcano Vista Hawks (55-49) before falling to Atrisco Heritage Academy in the title game.
The Demons return a solid roster including top prospect JB White (2021) who missed the second portion of the season this year.
This is the first time for Cole to win the award, he join the likes of Jim Murphy (Hope), Britt Cooper (Roswell), and other top head coaches in the state.
PAST WINNERS
2018: Adrian Ortega, Atrisco Heritage Academy
2017: William Benjamin, Las Cruces High School
2016: Ray Rodriguez, Cibola High School/Ben Gomez Capital High School
2015: Jim Murphy, Hope Christian School
2014: James Voight, Dexter High School
2013: Jamaal Brown, Carlsbad High School
2012: Roy Sanchez, Eldorado High School
2011: Saul Perez, Onate High School
2010: Britt Cooper, Roswell High School
|CLASSIFICATION
|COACH
|SCHOOL
|
5A/Overall
|
Zack Cole
|
Santa Fe High School
|
4A
|
Josh Mattox
|
Valencia High School
|
3A
|
Derek Bean
|
Hot Springs High School
|
2A
|
Ira Harge
|
Pecos High School
|
1A
|
Kevin Lackey
|
Melrose High School
Related: 2019 Tournament Most Valuable Players
Related: 5A All-Tournament Team
Related: 4A All-Tournament Team
Related: 3A All-Tournament Team
Related: 2A All-Tournament Team
Related: 1A All-Tournament Team