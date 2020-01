NMPreps.com's list of top players from week seven (January 6th-11th) of the New Mexico high school basketball season.

Scoop: Tapia is off to an impressive, MVP like, start at the Albuquerque Metro Championships averaging 25 points per game through the quarterfinals. He dropped 26 last night in a win over Manzano. The Bulldogs move into the semifinals against top seed Volcano Vista. Continue