Hot/Cold: What Did Teams Do in Week 8
New Mexico high school baseball review for week 8.
NMPreps guide to the week that was in New Mexico high school baseball. We have started the state playoff conversation and today we see what teams are still fighting for a spot.
RIO GRANDE
The Ravens and head coach Orlando Griego are making a case for a top-8 spot at the 2022 New Mexico high school baseball state tournament. Griego is also the newest member of the 400-club with Saturday's win over Manzano (10-0) being win number 400.