How will the NMAA decide the next two-year block?
The September 18th meeting can't come soon enough as many across the state hope the NMAA can and will fix the mistake of the last two-year block.
Football, they did get right. Basketball they did not.
Also, why 6A in football and 5A in others? With the range in numbers and open enrollment we do believe it is time for 6 classes in all or also a look at competition levels.
Another Look Today (NUMBERS ONLY/BIG SCHOOL ONLY)
6A SPORTS
Hobbs 2668
Rio Rancho 2597
Cleveland 2461
Atrisco Heritage 2425
Volcano Vista 2222
Clovis 2097
Cibola 1847
Albuquerque 1806
Sandia 1776
La Cueva 1762
Eldorado 1758
Las Cruces 1738
West Mesa 1698
Onate 1603
Carlsbad 1590
Alamogordo 1564
Rio Grande 1562
Centennial 1558
Santa Fe 1536
South Region: Hobbs, Las Cruces, Onate, Carlsbad, Alamogordo, Centennial
West Region: Atrisco, Rio Grande, West Mesa, Volcano Vista, Cibola, Rio Rancho, Cleveland
East Region: La Cueva, Sandia, Eldorado, Santa Fe, Clovis, Albuquerque
Top-10 teams make state. District Champs and Runner-Ups are automatics with the res being at-large bids. Selection committee can pick any order in which teams are selected.
5A SPORTS
Gadsden 1530
Manzano1514
Piedra Vista1448
Mayfield1441
Capital1421
Farmington1400
Los Lunas1375
Deming1338
Roswell1309
Santa Teresa1266
Goddard1194
Los Alamos1194
Miyamura1180
Highland1128
Valley1089
Del Norte1089
Chaparral1082
Artesia1053
Belen1021
South Region: Gadsden, Mayfield, Deming, Roswell, Santa Teresa, Goddard, Artesia, Chaparral
North Region: Piedra Vista, Capital, Farmington, Los Alamos, Miyamura,
Central Region: Manzano, Highland, Valley Del Norte, Los Lunas, Belen,
Top-10 teams make state. District Champs and Runner-Ups are automatics with the res being at-large bids. Selection committee can pick any order in which teams are selected.
4A SPORTS
Valencia932
Lovington912
Lovington912
Gallup884
Espanola862
Grants862
Aztec830
Bernalillo813
Taos793
Portales762
Bloomfield716
Kirtland Central708
Moriarty697
Pojoaque657
Silver621Shiprock618
St. Pius600**
St. Michaels 600**
Albuquerque Academy600**
Hope Christian600**
**Big school parochial number estimate.
Region 1: Silver, Grants, Gallup
Region 2: Valencia, Lovington, Moriarty, Portales
Region 3: Pojoaque Valley, Taos, Bernalillo, Espanola Valley
Region 3: Shiprock, Kirtland Central, Aztec, Bloomfield
Region: 4 St. Pius, Albuquerque Academy, St. Michael's, Hope Christian
*In 4A regular season and district tournament DC gets an automatic bid to the state tournament. 10 teams makes state.