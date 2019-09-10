News More News
How will the NMAA decide the next two-year block?

Joshua Grine • NMPreps
The September 18th meeting can't come soon enough as many across the state hope the NMAA can and will fix the mistake of the last two-year block.

Football, they did get right. Basketball they did not.

Also, why 6A in football and 5A in others? With the range in numbers and open enrollment we do believe it is time for 6 classes in all or also a look at competition levels.

Here is our first look back in April. This one was favored by many.

Another Look Today (NUMBERS ONLY/BIG SCHOOL ONLY)

6A SPORTS

Hobbs 2668

Rio Rancho 2597

Cleveland 2461

Atrisco Heritage 2425

Volcano Vista 2222

Clovis 2097

Cibola 1847

Albuquerque 1806

Sandia 1776

La Cueva 1762

Eldorado 1758

Las Cruces 1738

West Mesa 1698

Onate 1603

Carlsbad 1590

Alamogordo 1564

Rio Grande 1562

Centennial 1558

Santa Fe 1536

South Region: Hobbs, Las Cruces, Onate, Carlsbad, Alamogordo, Centennial

West Region: Atrisco, Rio Grande, West Mesa, Volcano Vista, Cibola, Rio Rancho, Cleveland

East Region: La Cueva, Sandia, Eldorado, Santa Fe, Clovis, Albuquerque

Top-10 teams make state. District Champs and Runner-Ups are automatics with the res being at-large bids. Selection committee can pick any order in which teams are selected.

5A SPORTS

Gadsden 1530

Manzano1514

Piedra Vista1448

Mayfield1441

Capital1421

Farmington1400

Los Lunas1375

Deming1338

Roswell1309

Santa Teresa1266

Goddard1194

Los Alamos1194

Miyamura1180

Highland1128

Valley1089

Del Norte1089

Chaparral1082

Artesia1053

Belen1021

South Region: Gadsden, Mayfield, Deming, Roswell, Santa Teresa, Goddard, Artesia, Chaparral

North Region: Piedra Vista, Capital, Farmington, Los Alamos, Miyamura,

Central Region: Manzano, Highland, Valley Del Norte, Los Lunas, Belen,

Top-10 teams make state. District Champs and Runner-Ups are automatics with the res being at-large bids. Selection committee can pick any order in which teams are selected.

4A SPORTS

Valencia932

Lovington912

Gallup884

Espanola862

Grants862

Aztec830

Bernalillo813

Taos793

Portales762

Bloomfield716

Kirtland Central708

Moriarty697

Pojoaque657

Silver621Shiprock618

St. Pius600**

St. Michaels 600**

Albuquerque Academy600**

Hope Christian600**

**Big school parochial number estimate.

Region 1: Silver, Grants, Gallup

Region 2: Valencia, Lovington, Moriarty, Portales

Region 3: Pojoaque Valley, Taos, Bernalillo, Espanola Valley

Region 3: Shiprock, Kirtland Central, Aztec, Bloomfield

Region: 4 St. Pius, Albuquerque Academy, St. Michael's, Hope Christian

*In 4A regular season and district tournament DC gets an automatic bid to the state tournament. 10 teams makes state.

Next we will discuss levels of competition.

