Huge Second Quarter Lifts No. 2 Roberston over Santa Fe Indian

ALBUQUERQUE, THE PIT- No. 2 Robertson used a 25-4 run between the end of the first quarter and into the second after trailing 11-2 to seize control of the game and eventually, run away with it, 64-35.

No. 6 Santa Fe Indian came out blazing, hitting on 6 of their 10 first quarter shots and getting their crowd, the loudest of the tournament thus far into it. However, a Michael Marr triple calmed the waters for Robertson and started the rally. The Braves held a 13-11 lead after one, but the momentum had clearly swung into the Cardinals favor.

Brian Lucero tied the game on the first possession of the second quarter and then Jesse James Gonzales put the Cardinals ahead for good with his bucket at 6:53. The Cardinals turned up the defensive pressure, and limited the Braves to just 2-10 shooting in the second quarter and it was Robertson running up the ramp with a 32-17 halftime lead. Robertson used an 8-2 run to open the third quarter to finish taking the wind out of the sails of the Braves and pushing their lead out to 40-19.

The Braves could not buy a bucket in the third quarter, going 0-9 and had all seven of their third quarter points come via the free throw line. Roberston had the Braves doubled up at 48-24 after three and went on to win 64-35 to punch their ticket to the 3A title game tomorrow at 12.

James Gonzales and George Smith each scored 14 points for the Cardinals, and Nathaniel Gonzales added 13. Donrey Callado led the Braves with 12 points and Kenyen Callado chipped in 10.

The Cardinals will be making their fourth straight appearance in the game for the Blue Trophy. Waiting for them is No. 1 and district 2-3A foe, St. Michael’s. This will be the fourth matchup between the two teams this season, with the Horsemen winning the first game but the Cardinals the last two. This will also be the third time the two teams have met with a Blue Trophy on the line, the teams have split the first contests with the Cardinals winning in 2022 and the Horsemen in 2023.